OLYMPIA — Washington health care insurance providers have been ordered to cover coronavirus testing and related visits without co-pays or deductibles.
The state Department of Health and Office of the Insurance Commissioner said people shouldn’t face financial barriers to COVID-19 testing when they need it.
The order also suspends any prior authorization requirement for treating or testing of COVID-19 and allows people to be treated by out-of-network providers.
The insurance commissioner’s office does not regulate self-funded employer plans, Medicaid, Medicare or health plans for federal employees, military or veterans. Some of those plans have chosen to waive co-pays and deductibles to align with the emergency order, the office said.
