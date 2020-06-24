OMAK – J.C. Penney announced earlier this week that its 715 Omache Drive location will be among the latest 13 additional store closures across the U.S.
“Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, J.C. Penney made the difficult decision to announce 136 store closures on June 17, and an additional 13 closures on June 22,” a statement from the company said. “Liquidation at most closing store locations began on June 17, with liquidation at additional locations beginning on approximately July 3.”
The department store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.
J.C. Penney at Mid-Valley Mall in Sunnyside will also close, according to the company.
