OKANOGAN — A launch party for a new program designed to engage and connect aspiring musicians is planned at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in the Okanogan High School cafetorium, 244 S. Fifth Ave.
Dubbed “The Jam Room,” the event will feature live music, food and beverages, door prizes and an introduction to the new program.
“It’s the creation of a musician incubator designed to inspire, train and support musicians aspiring to popularize and monetize their original works of art,” said spokesman James Craddock. “Whether you are an absolute beginner or are gigging on stage every weekend, The Jam Room has something to offer you on your path to success.
“Part of the magic revolves around recording, producing and promoting new songs quickly in order to test them for viability in the marketplace,” he said. “All profitable production events occur across five separate venues, with promotional strategies behind each one to allow testing and acceptance of original material in as short a time as possible.”
According to Craddock, the program is based on a “circle of fifths.”
• Friday Night Jam Room — Sessions will be recorded and live-streamed to a growing social network.
• Scratch recording — Studio for quick single-take sessions that get passed around to Jam Room professionals for feedback, sent to producers in Los Angeles and Nashville, or merely made available to artists for personal critique and polishing.
• Professional Studio — Recording through GoodMark Studios in Okanogan, including light mixing by a studio engineer. These recordings can be adapted to video for distribution on social channels to gain traction and the building of a fan base.
• Market-Ready — Production and mixdown with added instrumentation, backup vocals, and effects. The recordings will be streamed on music platforms such as iTunes and Spotify, featured across The Jam Room social platforms, email campaigns, press releases and events. Advertising budgets will be assigned for pro-motion and pretty much anything an agent would do to promote the artist.
• Live event bookings — Bookings for concerts, local productions, intimate gigs, studio sessions and more. These will allow artists to benefit from experience, exposure and revenue.
Craddock said the event is open to everyone, not just those in the entertainment business.
“The Jam Room is a clean, drug- and alcohol-free environment where you can de-stress, relax and enjoy great music and real people,” he said. “Also, if you have a talent or interest and energy to contribute in another way, there’s a place for you. We can utilize a number of individuals in our productions, including photographers, videographers, sound engineers, event planners, cooks and bakers, Web design and graphics enthusiasts, security, building maintenance — the list goes on.”
And as a volunteer of The Jam Room, there’s plenty of opportunity to gain free exposure, he said.
“We want to make sure service is always rewarded,” he said. “This is also a great place to partner with a mentor to break into any of these disciplines because The Jam Room is a community organization, not just a close-minded music room. And that’s what makes it different.”
Friday night’s party will feature Chelan-based folk performers Brogan and Kayla Kelly, and a variety of other local bands and solo acts.
Door prizes include a Squire electric guitar from D.R. Scott Instrument Repair, snacks, drinks and more.
Admission is by donation.
“Beyond this launch party, The Jam Room will host jam sessions every Friday night in the Okanogan Middle/ High School band room,” Craddock said. “These Jam sessions will offer an opportunity for musicians to collaborate, play in front of audiences, gain exposure as they stream their performances live on our growing social platform and more.
“The launch party will be a night of fun entertainment that will provoke you to conceive of endless possibilities from what is possible as a member of The Jam Room,” he said.
For more information, see jamroom.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.