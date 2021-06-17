UPDATE: The ferry has resumed service.
KELLER – The Keller Ferry, M/V. Sanpoil, is out of service until further notice, so travelers on Highway 21 will need to find alternate routes across Lake Roosevelt.
The ferry was removed from service earlier today, June 17, because of issues with the rudder, said the state Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time for the vessel to return to service.
Alternate routes are available via Highway 25 or highways 155 and 174, said the state.
