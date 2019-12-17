OMAK - The 3F Club, a program for youngsters during the holiday break from school, is planned Dec. 21 through Jan. 4 at Omak High School, 20 S. Cedar St.
The Omak Kiwanis Club project is for all school-aged children, regardless of school. The club will not meet Sundays or holidays.
Last year was the club’s first, with dozens of youngsters taking advantage of a warm place to play, visit and get a hot meal during the school break. Daily attendance ranged from five to nearly three dozen, depending on the day.
“Every group that participated said they want to do it again next year,” said Kiwanian David Kirk, who organized the event.
The club name 3F stands for fun, food and friends. The event was supervised by various groups - from churches to service clubs, law enforcement, school groups and businesses - with each providing lunch on their designated hosting days.
This year’s club activities include free admission to movies at the Omak/Mirage theaters. Shows are at 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31, and Jan. 2 and 3, 2020.
