lk roos

SPOKANE – La Conner took a semifinal, consolation bracket win from Lake Roosevelt this morning, March 4, ending the Raiders’ run at the state 2B girls’ basketball tournament at the Spokane Arena.

La Conner won, 69-61, and will play for fourth and sixth places tomorrow morning against the winner of the Raymond-Chief Leschi game.

Lake Roosevelt is out of the tournament with a 1-2 record. The Raiders beat Rainier, 63-43, on March 2, then fell to Okanogan, 64-49, yesterday.

Okanogan will play Warden at 3:45 p.m. today for a slot in tomorrow’s championship game. The loser will play for third and fifth places.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.