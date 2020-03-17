OLYMPIA - The state Legislature adjourned March 12 after passing three supplemental budgets and a coronavirus emergency authorization bill.
The $53.5 billion operating budget, $5 billion capital budget, $10.5 billion transportation budget and $200 million COVID-19 response bill were authorized on the final day of the 60-day session, said Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee.
Hawkins said he voted for transportation and capital budgets, and the coronavirus bill, but against the final operating budget.
“I could not support the broad scope of spending in the operating budget, especially during a time when the state is responding to the ongoing COVID-19 virus,” he said. “There are many uncertainties with this crisis, and I am afraid it will have significant impacts on our overall economy and the state revenues we are projected to receive in the coming months.”
