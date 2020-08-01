METHOW - A fire is burning east from the south end of Burma Road, south of Methow.
Okanogan County Emergency Management has issued a Level 2 (be ready) evacuation alert for Cowboy Road, Lariat Loop Road and Sky Ridge Road.
People are advised to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice and be aware of their surroundings.
"This may be the only notice you receive," said the notice.
People should be cautious of emergency vehicles.
