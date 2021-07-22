Cedar Creek, Cub Creek 2 fires continue to grow
WINTHROP – A Level 3 immediate evacuation (get out now) notification was issued late Wednesday night, July 21, because of the Cedar Creek Fire for Sun Mountain Lodge and more than a dozen side roads off Wolf Creek Road.
Affected roads are Wolf Creek Road between the Wolf Creek bridge and Green Road, and include Aspen Lane, Green Meadows Road, Cottonwood Drive, Green Road, Lealand Road, Left Fork Wolf Creek Road, Lobus Run Road, Lodge Lane, Luck Louie Road, Perrow Drive, Sundance Lane, WC Fields Road, Wild Den Road, Wolf Ridge Lane, Wolf Song Road and Winding Road.
Sun Mountain Lodge is at 604 Patterson Lake Road.
A Red Cross shelter is at Methow Valley Elementary School.
The lightning-caused Cedar Creek Fire had burned across 18,634 acres of land by Thursday morning and was 11 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
On Thursday night, strong west winds caused the fire to burn actively, triggering the additional evacuations in the Wolf Creek area. The southestern portion of the fire pushed down McKinney Mountain onto Virginian Ridge and into the Little Falls and South Fork drainages wet of Lucky Jim Bluff.
On Wednesday, it burned actively in the Silver Star, Huckleberry and Cedar Creek drainages. Firefighters worked on a bulldozer line along the base of the foothills west of Highway 20 and south toward the Twisp River drainage.
Three strike teams of engines – 15 engines – arrived Tuesday to assist Okanogan County Fire District No. 6 and other local resources with structure protection.
On Thursday, firefighters planned to use helicopters and other aerial resources to stem fire activity and spread on the south portion of the fire. Smoke could impact flying conditions, said the Forest Service.
The northern portion of the fire continues to back toward Highway 20. Firefighters plan to tie in the northeastern portion of the fire at the confluence of Cedar and Early Winters creeks.
The western portion of the fire continues to push up the Silver Star Creek drainage.
Highway 20 remains closed between mileposts 165 and 185. State Department of Transportation officials say it could be closed for the rest of July.
The nearby Delancy Fire, burning north of Highway 20, continues to creep and smolder in steep, rocky, sparsely vegetated terrain. It is unstaffed, but is being monitored by aircraft.
Its estimated size is 219 acres.
Northwest Incident Management Team 8 is in charge of the two blazes.
California Incident Management Team 1 will take command Friday morning of the Cub Creek 2 Fire, burning north of Winthrop in the Chewuch River drainage.
That fire has burned across 38,671 acres of land with 5 percent containment. It is burning northward, with lateral growth to the west and some to the east.
According to the Forest Service, low-intensity fire is moving downslope toward the Chewuch River on both the east and west sides.
“Firefighting efforts have benefitted in areas where the fire has merged into past burned areas and areas that have received previous fuel treatments,” said the Forest Service.
As of Thursday morning, the fire remains split into east and west arms extending outward from the confluence of Boulder Creek and the Chewuch River, although the arms have grown together around six miles north of the confluence.
Aircraft will be used, if smoke conditions allow, to deliver water to support the work of on-the-ground firefighters, said the Forest Service.
Forest Road 52 (Cub Creek Road) is being prepared as a containment line, if necessary. Pebble Creek and other routes also are being considered for containment lines.
Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation alerts are in place for areas impacted by the Cub Creek 2 Fire. An evacuation map can be found at https://arcg.is/09bOvm .
