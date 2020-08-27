WENATCHEE - NCW Libraries, formerly known as North Central Regional Library System, is offering STEM and craft take-home kits as part of its curbside pickup services at libraries in Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Activity kits can be picked up from a table in front of each library from 1-4 p.m. on days libraries are open, while supplies last. Each kit contains the materials needed to do the designated projects.
Teen and adult activity kits will also be available later this month, said library officials.
In addition, popular nature backpacks will be available for curbside pickup starting Aug. 26, according to the library system.
The backpacks contain a variety of items for exploring nature, including binoculars, a magnifying glass, a bug catcher, identification books and more. And, new this year, NCW Libraries will include a Discover Pass in each backpack, providing free access to millions of acres of state recreation lands.
Curbside pickup began operating at libraries in Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties — all in Phase 2 or 3 of the state’s reopening plan — on Aug. 13. Libraries had been closed since March because of COVID-19.
Books and other materials can be ordered online or by calling a local library. When materials are available for pickup, the person ordering them will receive a call, text or email to pick them up.
Materials can be picked up between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at curbside pickup locations outside the library.
Masks must be worn by all everyone using curbside pickup services, said library officials.
More information is available from individual libraries or from NCW Libraries’ toll-free help center,which is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at 800-426-READ (7323).
