OMAK – This year, with pandemic restrictions placed on many retailers, folks may be flocking to online shopping sites for their holiday shopping.
But the big box – er, big click? – sites aren’t the only ones offering under-the-tree-worthy items. Many local businesses have an online presence, either through their own websites or via Facebook pages. Those who don’t offer direct shop-and-click options often will accommodate shoppers who message them through Facebook, email them or dial them up on the phone.
A quick online search provides a plethora of options to check out. And the list is not all-inclusive, so shoppers may want to grab a cup of something warm and cozy, stretch their clicking fingers, go to a search engine and just get lost down the Internet rabbit hole for an afternoon.
Some suggestions:
-Carey’s Custom Canvas, Riverside – The shop, owned and operated by Carey DeWitt, fabricates custom awnings, umbrellas, boat covers and the like in canvas and vinyl. It also does repairs. Inquiries: Facebook or careysmail@hotmail.com.
-Confluence Gallery, Twisp – A variety of fine art by local artists is available at the gallery’s website, www.confluencegallery.org. The offerings include paintings and jewelry.
-Gamble Sands, Brewster. A golf course may not be the first location that comes to mind as a Christmas shopping spot, but gift cards to Gamble Sands may be purchased by contacting the course through its website, www.gamblesands.com. The course also offers online booking for its hotel, plus a stay-and-ski package with Loup Loup Ski Bowl.
-GreggCaudellFineArt, Republic. The artist offers a wide variety of prints and originals on his website, https://gregg-caudell.pixels.com/art. Subjects include horses, fish, gardening, mountains and landscapes. Other items include pillows, tote bags, stationery, phone cases and T-shirts.
-Harris Pottery, Malott. Steve and Sharon Harris produce handcrafted, wheel-thrown and slab-built stoneware and porcelain. Products include pitchers, mugs, plates and other items. Information: Harris Pottery on Facebook.
-Lauralee Northcott, Winthrop. Northcott is well known throughout the country for her music, particularly with the Horse Crazy Cowgirl Band. The title track of the band’s “My Horse Knows the Way Home” was a top 5 finalist with the Western Music Association for 2012 song of the year. She also makes pine needle baskets. Her website is lauraleenorthcott.com, which features photos of her baskets and information about CDs offered by Northcott and the band, plus links to purchase CDs on www.cdbaby.com, and her book, “A Cowgirl’s Life in the Mountains.”
-Lone Point Cellars, Brewster. Okanogan County’s newest winery offers online shopping for current releases – from Riesling to sauvignon blanc, malbec and tempranillo - and printable gift cards in varying amounts. It also offers a wine club. Information: https://lonepointcellars.com. Select the “Winery” tab and then “Shop.” Lone Point was named “best winery/brewery” for the south area in The Chronicle’s 2020 “Best of” balloting.
-Mauk Fishing Stuff, Brewster. Mike Mauk’s shopping site for the angler in the family. The online store offers a plethora of fishing-related goodies, including tackle covers, pole wraps, lure cases and electronics covers. Information: https://luresafe.com/shop/.
-Old Schoolhouse Brewery, Winthrop. The brew pub offers its regular menu online for pickup, and also offers baseball caps, beer and wine. Information: www.oldschoolhousebrewery.com.
-Paula Christen, Winthrop. Christen’s website offers a 2021 calendar featuring her artwork, plus paintings and prints. Her works include landscapes, garden and home scenes, and still life. She also does commission work and offers gift cards for future classes (see the Art in COVID-19 link). Information: www.paulachristen.com.
-Sweet River Bakery, Pateros. Gift cards may be purchased through the restaurant/bakery’s website, https://sweetriveronline.square.site/. The business also offers online ordering from its menu of baked goods, pizzas, sandwiches and beverages. Sweet River was named “best business,” “best espresso/coffee” and “best pizza” for the south area in The Chronicle’s 2020 “Best of” balloting.
-White House Walkabout, Omak. The Etsy shop, run by Serita White of Omak, offers T-shirts, holiday ornaments, hair decorations, towels, bamboo toothbrushes, face masks, jewelry, dog tags and bandanas, medical alert tags, coffee mugs and more. The “2020 Review” mugs, patterned on review sections of retail websites, offer a humorous look at the year of uncertainties. The shop, on etsy.com, has a Facebook page, too.
-Winthrop Rink – The town’s ice arena sells season passes online. Information: http://winthroprink.org/registration/winthrop-rink-season-pass-youth-6-17-yrssenior-65.
This is the third year The Chronicle has done a local-themed Cyber Monday story. Stores and sites highlighted in previous years are:
-BCS Livestock, Winthrop, www.bcslivestock.com.
-Blue Star Coffee Roasters, Twisp, www.bluestarcoffeeroasters.com.
-Bluebird Grain Farms, Winthrop, https://bluebirdgrainfarms.com.
-Breadline Cafe, Omak, www.breadlinecafe.com. The Breadline was named “best restaurant” for the central area in The Chronicle’s 2020 “Best of” balloting.
-Copper Mountain Vineyards, Oroville, on Facebook.
-DaysGoneByShop, Brewster, etsy.com.
-Esther Bricques Winery, Oroville, www.estherbricques.com; orders may be placed via phone, 509-467-2861, or email at estherbricques@gmail.com. Esther Bricques was named “best winery/brewery” for the north area in The Chronicle’s 2020 “Best of” balloting.
-Filaree Garlic Farm, Omak, www.filareefarm.com.
-Gardner Gardens Beeswax Skincream, Winthrop, www.gardnergardens.com.
-Kissed Quilts, Grand Coulee, https://www.kissedquilts.com.
-Lariat Coffee Roasters, Winthrop, www.lariatcoffee.com.
-Lost River Winery, Winthrop, https://lostriverwinery.com.
-McFarland Creek Lamb Ranch, Methow, www.thelambranch.com.
-Molly’s Soap, Winthrop, www.mollyssoap.com.
-Native Crafts Wholesale, Oroville, www.nativecrafts.us.
-Native Visions Eyewear (art of Smoker Marchand, Omak), www.nativevisionseyewear.com.
-Okanogan County Historical Society, Okanogan, www.okanoganhistory.org.
-Okanogan Highlands Bottling Co., Tonasket, www.purewater.org.
-Oroville Farm, Oroville, www.orovillegarlic.com.
-Pine Stump Farms, Omak, www.pinestumpfarms.com.
-Rama Farm, Bridgeport, www.ramafarm.com.
-RockWall Cellars, Omak, www.rockwallcellars.com. RockWall was named “best winery/brewery” for the central area in The Chronicle’s 2020 “Best of” balloting.
-World of Gaia, Oroville, www.worldofgaia.net. Also on eBay.
