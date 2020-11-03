OLYMPIA - Incumbent Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee has a solid lead after initial election ballot counts Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Early into the counting Tuesday night, Inslee garnered 59.99 percent of the vote. Republican Loren Culp received 1,255,215 votes.
In Okanogan County, Culp received 56.05 percent of the vote to Inslee’s 43.73 percent.
Legislative
In the 7th Legislative District, both incumbents Republicans representatives lead over Democratic challengers.
Current Legislative position 1 rep. Jacquelin Maycumber received 69.37 percent of the vote to Georgia D. Davenport with 30.51 percent.
For the position 2 seat, Joel Kretz garnered 73.29 percent of the vote to JJ Wandler’s 26.3 percent.
In the 12 Legislative District, Sen. Brad Hawkins, who ran unopposed, received 93.45 percent of the vote.
For the position 1 seat, incumbent Republican Keith Goehner and Democratic challenger Adrianne Moore are neck-and-neck with Moore gaining 50.06 percent to Goehner's 49.92 percent.
Congressional
Incumbent Republican U.S. Congressional candidates took dominate leads over their challengers in Tuesday's ballot count.
In the 4th Congressional District, Rep. Dan Newhouse, Sunnyside, claimed 64.68 percent of the vote.
Challenger Douglas E. McKinley, Democrat, garnered 35.18 percent.
In the 5th Congressional District, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Spokane, leads with 59.46 percent of the vote.
Democrat Dave Wilson, received 40.36 percent.
Okanogan County
In the Okanogan County Commissioner District 1 race, Independent incumbent Chris Branch leads over Republican challenger Shauna Beeman.
Branch received 6,834 votes, or 59.03 percent to Beeman’s 4,709 votes, or 40.68 percent.
For the District 2 seat, incumbent Republican Andy Hover leads over Democratic challenger Katie Haven.
Hover garnered 6,555 votes, or 55.33 percent to Haven's 5,270 votes or 44.49 percent.
According to the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, of the 25,809 registered voters in the county, 12,216 ballots were counted Tuesday night. Voter turnout was 47.33 percent.
Ferry County
In the Ferry County Commissioner District 1 race, Republican Derek Gianukakis leads over Republican Rick Diamond with 55.23 percent of the votes cast Tuesday night.
Diamond received 43.25 percent.
In the District 3 race, Michael Heath leads over incumbent Howard “Howie” Hambleton.
Both Republicans, Heath grand 56.02 percent of the vote to Hambelton's 42.93 percent.
According to the Ferry County Auditor’s Office, 4,232 ballots were counted Tuesday night.
Voter turnout was 81.51 percent.
The election will be certified Nov. 24.
Editor's note: For complete, up-to-the-minute local and statewide results, click here.
