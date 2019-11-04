OKANOGAN – Four engines and crews from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are in California helping to fight wildfires.
An engine and three firefighters from the Tonasket Ranger District are assigned to the Kincaid Fire, which is burning north of San Francisco in wine country. It is one of several wind-whipped blazes in the Golden State.
As of Thursday, the Kincaid was 60 percent contained.
Robin DeMario of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said engines sent to California from the forest are based in the Tonasket, Wenatchee River, Chelan and Cle Elum ranger districts.
“They initially are going down for 14 days, but if needed for a longer duration, we can make arrangements for them to stay longer,” DeMario said.
The Kincaid Fire had burned nearly 77,000 acres in Sonoma County as of Thursday and destroyed 282 structures – half of them homes, according to Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting agency. It is one of 11 fires burning in the state.
Its cause is under investigation. The fire started Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.