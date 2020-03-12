OKANOGAN – Three area health agencies are urging people to follow Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus order for three western Washington counties.
On Wednesday, March 11, Inslee said events in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties with more than 250 were to be prohibited by the state.
“This order applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities,” said an announcement from his office. “These include, but are not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based or sporting events; parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities.”
He called the coronavirus outbreak “an unprecedented public health situation.”
COVID-19, the disease resulting from coronavirus, has been confirmed in nine counties in Washington, including Grant County, and had resulted in 24 deaths as of late Wednesday afternoon. There is confirmed significant community spread in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.
Okanogan County Public Health, Chelan-Douglas Health District and Grant County Health District urge and recommend residents voluntarily follow Inslee’s proclamation and reduce large gatherings to minimize exposure to the virus and lessen the impact it has on the communities.
“We recognize and understand the substantial impact these actions can have on our residents and communities,” said a joint announcement from the three agencies. “We have carefully weighed the risks and benefits of this recommendation. These actions are the most effective tools we have available to help slow the spread of the virus in our communities and protect our vulnerable residents.
The agencies recommended alternatives to gatherings, including using technology such as live streaming or virtual meetings, or canceling or postponing events until the recommendations have been lifted
“If you have plans to attend an upcoming event or gathering, we encourage you not attend to protect yourself, your family and the people you come in contact with on a daily basis,” the announcement said. “While we are recommending eliminating events on more than 250 people, all gatherings of people can pose risks.”
The agencies said any size gathering should ensure:
-Older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions are encouraged not to attend.
-Recommendations for social distancing and limiting close contact are met.
-Employees or volunteers leading an event are screened for symptoms each day.
-Proper hand washing, sanitation and cleaning is readily available.
-Environmental cleaning guidelines are followed (clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily or more frequently).
The agencies do not recommend closing schools at this point, but added that officials are watching the outbreak closely and may determine that school closures are necessary.
“Schools should take steps now to prepare for the possibility of prolonged mandatory closures,” said the districts. “In particular, schools should plan for how to continue to provide non-educational supports for their students such as providing food, developmental disability supports and school-based health care.”
