OKANOGAN – Highway 20 over Loup Loup Pass will be closed from May 28 through June 4 for repairs.
Part of the roadway collapsed into the canyon below on May 1. Alternating, one-way traffic has been in place since then, and repairs are underway.
The closure at milepost 222 will run through 9 p.m. June 4, said the state Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be detoured through Pateros via highways 97 and 153. Local traffic will be allowed on the Loup up to the closure site on both sides of the pass.
Full closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the traveling public and the contractor as material is removed directly below the remaining asphalt.
