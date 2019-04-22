OMAK - An 87-year-old Riverside man died and two Oroville residents were hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon north of town.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Eugene L. Layton was pronounced dead at Mid-Valley Hospital. The patrol said Layton's next of kin has been notified.
The patrol said Layton allegedly failed to yield when making a left turn from Highway 97 onto Engh Road at around 2:45 p.m.
His Buick Lucerne and a northbound Chevy Tahoe collided, the patrol said.
The driver of the Tahoe, David W. Raymond, 71, of Oroville, was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. His passenger, Joanie E. Raymond, 66, was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital.
Their conditions were not available at press time.
The patrol said all were wearing seatbelts.
