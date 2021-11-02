OKANOGAN – McKenna Roberts is starting her last year of classes at Okanogan High School and her last year of service on the state Board of Education.
Roberts was sworn in to serve on the board as Washington’s eastern region student representative during the July 2020 board meeting.
“I am incredibly honored to be selected for this position, and I am thrilled to give voice to the issues that rural communities across the state face,” Roberts said of being elected.
She had to fill out an application and compete in an interview process before being selected by the Association of Washington Student Leaders.
According to Roberts, her job involves working closely with the western region student representative, Pavan Venkatakrishnan, in advocating for students needs and wants. This has included her campaign for expanded internet access in Okanogan County during the 2020 wildfire season.
“We bring a student perspective to the State board’s policy work,” Roberts said. “[Venkatakrishnan and I] are the only ones on the board who are directly affected by policy changes which is why the board has these positions for us.”
Roberts said that credit waivers for the 2022 graduating class and an ethnic studies requirement for graduation are two of the biggest issues she’s worked on so far.
“Something I’ve been pushing for is the correct implementation of [ethnic studies],” Roberts said. “I want to make sure that it’s being taught correctly, especially in rural communities like my hometown. It’s going to be a big game changer for Washington students.”
Roberts said that her time on the board has been extremely unique. And even though she’s participated in advocacy efforts and groups locally, “participating in them on a state level has been a completely different experience…and something I’ll remember forever.”
Her term hasn’t been without its difficulties, especially with a complete lack of in-person meetings due to the pandemic. However, these obstacles appear to not be affecting her performance in the slightest.
“Despite never having the opportunity to meet her colleagues on the Board and most of the staff in person, McKenna has impressed us all with her firm commitment to student voice and insightful contributions during Board discussion,” said Randy Spaulding, Executive Director.
Another difficulty of the position, according to Roberts, was being one of the only students amongst a large group of adults. She said this, at first, caused some hesitation when trying to speak up about issues for fear of sounding unacademic or being unable to get her point across. Roberts said she got over this fear quite quickly and praise has come in from across the board.
“McKenna has been an awesome addition to our State Board of Education,” the board’s vice chair, MJ Bolt, said. “She is not afraid to tell it like it is and share what the realities are for students in our current education system. I appreciate that honesty. McKenna has a passion for hearing from and advocating for differing student voices from across our state. She is a huge value to our discussions and deliberations.”
The eastern Washington representative position will be open for applications as spring of 2022 nears. According to Roberts, they’ve worked on making the student positions more accessible with a lower GPA minimum and further diversity in the eligibility requirements.
“If you’re a student and you’re thinking of applying to the board, I say ‘go for it,” said Roberts. “You’re worthy of having your voice heard.”
