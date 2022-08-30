OK CO

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board and the Lakeland Restoration will be conducting follow-up aquatic weed control treatments on Lake Osoyoos for Eurasian Milfoil infestations Sept. 1.

These treatments will be focused on tending to infestations that are located south of the Veteran’s Memorial City Park and select locations along the western shore of the lake.

