OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board and the Lakeland Restoration will be conducting follow-up aquatic weed control treatments on Lake Osoyoos for Eurasian Milfoil infestations Sept. 1.
These treatments will be focused on tending to infestations that are located south of the Veteran’s Memorial City Park and select locations along the western shore of the lake.
Airboats will be used during these applications to allow access to shallow sections of the lake, according to the board. Landowners and others on or near the lake should be aware that these airboats are loud and create wind. Lighter objects should be removed from docks and near the shoreline while treatments take place.
During these treatments, Lakeland Restoration will apply the herbicides Endothall and Diquat. According to the board, these treatments will impact water usage and recreational access on the lake, as there are swimming, potable water, and irrigation restrictions for these herbicides.
“Due to the many formulations of this chemical, the post-treatment water use restrictions vary,” said the board. “Each product label must be followed.”
For all products, there is a drinking water standard of 0.1 parts per million (ppm) and cannot be applied within 600 feet of a potable water intake. Restrictions for Endothall products also have irrigation and animal water restrictions.
The herbicide Diquat has no restrictions on swimming or eating fish from water bodies treated with it. However, treated water should not be consumed for one to three days post-treatment, depending on the concentration used in the treatment.
Treated water should not be used for pet or livestock consumption for one day post-treatment.
The irrigation restriction for food crops is five days, and the restrictions for ornamental plants and lawn or turf varies from one to three days, depending on the concentration used.
For questions regarding these treatments, contact the Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board at (509) 422-7165.
