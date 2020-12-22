OKANOGAN – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has listed an Okanogan girl on its “Missing: Help Bring Me Home” website.
Justice Michelle, 15, has been missing since Nov. 23, according to the site.
The Native American girl is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said Michelle was being transported to relatives in western Washington when she apparently exited the transport vehicle at a stop sign in Okanogan.
Anyone with information about Michelle is asked to call 911, 800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or the sheriff’s office, 509-422-7232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.