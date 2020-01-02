NESPELEM – The body of a man missing on the Colville Indian Reservation has been found.
The Colville Confederated Tribes issued a missing person alert last week for Leonard “Junior” Simpson Jr., who was last seen Dec. 24 near Elmer City.
Simpson’s body was located by two volunteers of the search and rescue team organized by Chief Henry Hix of the Colville Tribal Natural Resource Enforcement Department.
Simpson had been last seen walking on Peter Dan Road north of Elmer City. Volunteers on horseback and ATVs were enlisted to help with the search.
“We are thankful to all the volunteers that showed up to help with the search and rescue,” said Hix. “Although it was not the ending we had hoped for, the body of Mr. Simpson has been returned to his family and friends.
“We appreciate the overwhelming amount of prayers that helped bring an end to the search for a member” of the Colville tribes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.