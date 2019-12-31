NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes has issued a missing person alert for Leonard Simpson Jr., who was last seen Dec. 24 near Elmer City.
Simpson, 41, is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 250, said the tribe. He is Native American with brown hair and brown eyes.
Simpson was last seen walking on Peter Dan Road north of Elmer City.
Volunteers on horseback and ATVs have been enlisted to help with the search.
Anyone seeing Simpson is asked to contact the Colville Tribal Police Department at 800-551-5800 or tribal dispatch at 509-634-2472.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.