METALINE FALLS – The search for a missing Colville pilot ended Saturday, Nov. 16, when his body was found in Sullivan Lake southeast of town near the Washington-Idaho border on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Terry Coleman, 67, flew out of the Colville Municipal Airport around noon Monday, Nov. 11, intending to fly around the Colville area and return in about an hour. His family notified authorities when he did not return.
The search began that evening.
A Metaline Falls-area resident discovered Coleman’s body, according to the state Department of Transportation, which coordinated the search.
Pend Oreille County Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee said Coleman’s Cessna 182 Skylane plane has not been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.