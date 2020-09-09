CAMP MURRAY – State mobilizations of firefighting resources have been authorized for four more fires in Washington.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste has authorized mobilization for:
-Sumner Grade Fire, Pierce County near Bonney Lake.
-Bourdeaux Fire, Thurston County near Rochester.
-Euclid Track Fire, Spokane County near Airway Heights.
-244th Command Fire, Pierce County near Graham.
