OKANOGAN – The Whitmore Fire, one of 15 fires burning in north central Washington, blew up over the weekend, forcing evacuations and burning several structures on the Colville Indian Reservation southeast of Okanogan.
The fire began Aug. 3 from a fierce thunderstorm that blew across Okanogan County. (See related story, Page A3.) As of Monday afternoon, it had burned across 55,148 acres of land with 15 percent containment.
A second fire, Hamilton, merged with the Whitmore Fire and the combined blaze burned from Columbia River Road south of Omak Lake eastward through the Kartar Valley and beyond, south to the Columbia River and northeast into heavy timber in the Kartar Creek and parallel drainages.
It prompted Level 3 (get out now) evacuation notices from Okanogan County Emergency Management for the area south of Columbia River Road from Panama Canyon to Peniel Ranch and north of Columbia River Road from Panama Canyon to Omak-Kartar Road.
Level 2 (be ready) alerts were sent for the area along both sides of Highway 155 from the Colville agency in Nespelem to the St. Mary’s Mission turnoff outside Omak, and south of the highway to the north end of Omak Lake and then eastward to the highway at the chain-up area.
An evacuation shelter was set up at Paschal Sherman Indian School.
Air tankers, scooper planes and small aircraft dropped retardant and water to slow spread of the fire, which was fanned by erratic winds, according to Northwest Incident Management Team No. 12.
“We were boxed in with the firefighters from all directions,” said Fawn Swan, who lives in the Kartar Valley. “Saturday was the worst day, as none of us could help each other as each one of us had a fire in our backyard. The wind blew from all four direction and the fires burned a complete 360 around us.”
Some homes were lost, said residents and fire officials, but an exact number had not been confirmed by press time Monday afternoon.
State mobilization of fire resources was authorized Aug. 6 by the Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste at the request of Fire District No. 8 Chief Ed Townsend.
Incident Commander Bobby Shindelar, during a Sunday afternoon update, said the fire had an aggressive local attack, but the flames still escaped.
Whitmore is the national No. 1 priority fire, he said.
“We are getting resources,” he said. “State mobilization helped with structure protection.”
Local firefighters from Fire District No. 8, Malott, Okanogan, Omak and Riverside also were called late last week for structure protection.
More firefighters, ground equipment and aircraft were ordered, Shindelar said.
Ken McNamee, state Department of Natural Resources manager in Colville, said firefighters throughout the West are strapped for resources because there are so many fires.
“Not one team has the resources they need,” he said. “We need to look at the values at risk. We’re doing the best we can.”
Firefighters got a little reprieve Saturday when a cold front moved across the region, delivering some rain to the fire area.
“It’s an extreme fire,” said Ike Cawston, fire management officer for the reservation. “Large fires usually come at the beginning of Stampede, but his year is different.”
So far this season, there have been more than 40 fires on the reservation, he said.
As of Monday afternoon, Coyote Creek Road and Columbia River Road were closed because of Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative work on power lines.
Other fires in the region:
Cedar Creek
The lightning-caused Cedar Creek Fire, west of Mazama and Winthrop, had burned across 52,859 acres of land as of Sunday evening and was 33 percent contained.
Highway 20, which has been closed for several weeks because of the fire, reopened Monday, although some areas are one lane only with a pilot car. The state Department of Transportation urges motorists to be prepared for delays.
Firefighters are mopping up the fire line from Thompson Ridge to Forest Road 4415, securing and improving line from Highway 20 to the rock slide at the base of Vasiliki Ridge, holding and securing line from Forest Road 45 to the Cabin Creek drainage, and mopping up and securing lines in other areas.
Minimal fire activity is expected in the next few days, according to fire officials.
Evacuation levels have been reduced in some areas, including the Pine Forest and eastern Wolf Creek south areas that went from Level 3 to Level 2.
The fire began July 11.
The Delancy Fire, north of Highway 20 and west of Mazama, continues to creep.
Cub Creek 2
The Cub Creek 2 Fire, which began July 16, was 26 percent contained as of Monday and had burned across 62,368 acres of land north of Winthrop.
The blaze has burned into the Falls Creek drainage and as far north as Disaster Creek northwest of the Chewuch River and eastward into the Boulder Creek-Pebble Creek and Boulder Creek drainages. On the west it has burned over Buck Mountain and into the Deer Creek drainage and Sweetgrass Ridge.
Firefighters are opening interior roads and taking down hazard trees, mopping up Forest Road 51 from the Brevicomis cabins to Lake Creek, and preparing Forest Road 39 in anticipation of easterly growth. Potential control line locations are being scouted along roads and ridges in the Bear, South Beaver and West Fork Salmon creeks areas.
Officials say they expect the fire to continue smoldering at night, but fire activity is expected to increase this week as weather warms. Temperatures in the 100-degree range are anticipated by this weekend.
The fire area received some rain over the weekend.
All evacuation levels were dropped Aug. 8.
Muckamuck
A fairly new fire, Muckamuck, had burned about 989 acres as of Monday, Aug. 9. The lightning-caused blaze began Aug. 4 after a thunderstorm the night before.
On Saturday, fire behavior moderated as firefighters worked to establish containment lines. Along the southern flank, heavy equipment reopened bulldozer lines from the 2006 Tripod Fire.
Along the northeastern flank, firefighters moved equipment along Forest Road 38.
A Level 1 (be aware) notice was issued Friday for Conconully.
Bulldog Mountain/Mack Mountain
The two lightning-caused fires, which were reported Aug. 5, are burning in northeastern Ferry County.
As of Monday, Bulldog Mountain had burned across 1,800 acres of land and Mack Mountain was listed at 50 acres. Both were at zero percent containment, said fire officials.
Rain helped firefighters Sunday, giving them an opportunity to work close to the fire’s edge in some areas. Heavy equipment aided in fire line and road construction.
No structures had been lost as of Monday morning.
Local crews made the initial attack, but the fire was turned over Saturday to the Type 3 Northeast Washington Interagency Management Team. Several aircraft also assisted firefighters.
The Mack Mountain fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain with limited to no access.
Level 1 evacuation alerts and road closures are in place. Boulder Creek Road and Highway 395 remained open as of Monday.
Walker Creek
Walker Creek Fire, which began Aug. 3, had burned across 238 acres of land and was 10 percent contained by Monday. Nearby, the Spur Fire was at 1,935 acres with no containment.
Areas around Bonaparte Lake, where both fires are located, remain under a Level 3 evacuation notification.
Rain on Sunday assisted firefighters, but shifting winds are expected to bring hot, dry conditions and assist in drying out fuels, said fire officials with Northern Rockies Incident Management Team No. 6.
On Walker Creek, crews will continue building contingency lines and holding the line to the south. Air operations are expected to continue.
On the Spur Fire, a helicopter assisted Sunday with fire suppression. On the northwest end, crews connected Forest Road 100 down to the waterfront at the Boy Scout camp.
Cause of the Walker Creek blaze is under investigation, according to Northeast Interagency Incident Management Team 1.
Chickadee Creek
The blaze, 15 miles west of Tonasket, is burning in Douglas fir, western larch, Engelmann spruce and lodgepole pine.
The lightning-caused fire began Aug. 4 and, by Monday, had burned across 490 acres of land.
It’s being managed by Northern Rockies Incident Management Team No. 6.
No control percentage estimate had been announced as of Monday.
Nine Mile
The Nine Mile Fire, another northeastern Ferry County blaze, started Aug. 4 after a thunderstorm hit the area the night before.
As of Aug. 9, it had burned across 117 acres of land and was 20 percent contained. The fire is 4.5 miles south-southeast of Laurier.
Level 1 evacuation notices were issued Aug. 8 for residents of Imperial Way and Sand Creek Road. Nine Mile Road is closed.
Rain on Sunday helped firefighters, said the Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 team in charge of the blaze.
Firefighters planned to continue direct fire attack where appropriate.
The five-acre Jenny Fire is west of the Nine Mile blaze. Mop-up was expected Monday.
Summit Trail
The blaze on the Colville Indian Reservation west of Inchelium has blackened about 28,250 acres of land and was 25 percent contained as of Monday, Aug. 9.
A weekend cold front assisted firefighters, giving them the opportunity to build direct fire line in some places.
Crews plan to extend and connect fire lines on the fire’s east side.
Level 1 evacuation alerts remained in place from Lafleur south along Hall Creek Road to Hall Creek Flat, Seyler Valley Road south to Bridge Creek Road and Long Bridge Creek Road to Twin Lakes, including the Twin Lakes area.
Upper Lime Creek
The 265-acre blaze on the Colville reservation was zero percent contained as of Monday. It threatened about 25 homes and prompted Level 3 evacuations along Highway 21 between mileposts 117 and 123 near Keller.
The highway was closed from late Saturday night until about 7:44 a.m. Sunday, according to the state Department of Transportation.
One lane of the highway was open, with a pilot car, on Monday.
Chuweah Creek
The lightning-caused blaze on the Colville Indian Reservation northeast of Nespelem, was listed at 36,752 acres and was 97 percent contained as of Monday. Mop-up and patrol are ongoing.
Firefighters don’t expect the fire to grow beyond its present boundaries, although conditions are expected to warm and dry this week.
The blaze, which began July 12, burned 14 structures, including seven homes.
Bear Creek
The Bear Creek Fire erupted in the Chilliwack area of North Cascades National Park Complex just south of the U.S.-Canadian border and west of Ross Lake more than a week ago.
The fire was last estimated at 150 acres, said the National Park Service in Sedro Woolley.
Acreage is expected to increase as more accurate mapping information becomes available, said park officials.
The fire is burning in the remote Stephen Mather Wilderness Area with extremely steep terrain, limited access and heavy, low-moisture fuel. Because of the location, weather and smoke constraints, firefighters have been unable to fight the fire directly.
Crews are working to develop a strategy to confine and contain the blaze, said the park service.
Park officials have closed portions of the Copper Ridge and Chilliwack trails. Copper Lake, Bear Creek and Indian Creek camps are closed.
