OROVILLE – A virtual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace is planned via Zoom from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 9.
The event marks the 39th year for the event, which was online last year, too, because of COVID-19.
People wanting to participate are asked to register at http://bit.ly/2021. Those who want to share a statement, poem, prayer, song or some other offering are asked to register.
“You can join the conference either by video on Zoom or you can call in on your phone and join by audio,” said Rick Gillespie, Chesaw, one of the organizers. Other organizers are J.J. Verigin, Laura Savinkoff, Dave Cursons and Joseph Enzensperger.
