OMAK - Omak High School band and choir students are selling school spirit gear via an online store through Oct. 28.
Purchases will be shipped to the school and may be picked up there by the purchaser, said a school announcement.
Items offered for sale include T-shirts, sleeveless undershirts, jackets and hats with Omak music logos.
Ordering information is at https://omak-band-choir-21.itemorder.com/sale.
