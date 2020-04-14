SEDRO WOOLLEY - North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area are closed to all visitors until further notice.
The coronavirus-related closures are in response to guidance from the state Department of Health.
Highway 20, the main access route to the park, will remain open to just west of Newhalem. The eastern closure point is at Early Winters Campground west of Mazama.
Owners and operators of facilities where primary access is gained through National Park Service lands are permitted access through closed areas as necessary to maintain and/or occupy their facilities, said the service.
