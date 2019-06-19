MALOTT – The National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA ) Washington District 2 is producing a five divisional sanctioned double header co-sanctioned with BRN4D with $1,000 added to the open barrel race on Sunday, June 23.
The race will be at Ralston Arena, 72 West B&O Road.
“When a race is sanctioned, it allows that race to count to qualify for NBHA State Finals in Moses Lake in September,” organizers said. “Okanogan county has not had races with this much added money.”
“WA02 directo, Rhonda Colbert and the district representatives have decided to make this a gigantic race,” organizers said. “Other classes offered are peewee, youth, senior and novice.”
Gift certificates will be given away for our locally owned Western stores, prizes, concessions, a raffle and vendors.
“We are going to give tribute to our locally owned western stores,” organizers said. “They have supported our county youth at fair and other activities for years.”
Entries will be taken on-site until the last rider in the race.
More information is available on the Facebook group “NBHA WA02 barrel news,” or by calling at Rhonda Colbert 509-429-3077 or Karen Zittel 509-429-9736.
