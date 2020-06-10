WATERVILLE – The North Central Washington Fair is canceled for 2020.
The fair staff, fair board and Douglas County Commissioners agreed the annual event should not be held this year because of coronavirus concerns.
“All possible avenues or changes were explored but none could solve the problems created by Washington's Safe Start reopening plan,” a statement from the fair said Wednesday morning.
“We want you to know that this decision was a very emotional one to make and wasn’t taken lightly,” officials said. “Aside from the obvious health risks, and making sure that our staff, volunteers, youth, and visitors are all safe, the restrictions for having an event during this pandemic in Washington make it impossible.
“We do not have the means to temp check each visitor, to have social distancing in our food lines, vendors or our carnival area,” the statement said. “We cannot ask our race and rodeo fans to sit 6 feet apart or limit the amount of attendees.”
The fair also noted the difficulties of social distancing for the Granger Smith concert and sanitizing carnival rides after each person.
“We owe it to our visitors and fair family to give you the very best fair that we can and in the safest environment possible,” the fair said. “Unfortunately, this is the right decision to make no matter how hard it is.”
Fair organizers are working to organize a livestock show of some sort and will be in touch with local 4H leaders and FFA teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.