NESPELEM – The Lower Coyote Creek Fire is 100 percent contained and command of the fire was turned over to the Colville Confederated Tribes on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 incident management team 1 had been in charge of the fire, which burned west of Nespelem and was reported Aug. 9.
On Friday, crews used 6,000 feet of hose along the northern half of the fire for mop-up operations. Crews finalized rehabilitation at the end of shift for the entire fire.
The next day, crews used hand-held infrared scanners to conduct one last gridding of the fire edge to search for hot spots.
The fire topped out at 2,582 acres. Its cause is under investigation.
