OKANOGAN – As of 8 a.m. March 19, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Okanogan County.
The Okanogan County Health District said 78 samples have been sent for testing, with 18 negative test results received. Sixty test results are pending.
“There are many samples being submitted for testing and we expect there will be confirmed cases in the near future,” said the district’s announcement.
People are reminded to continue social distancing to slow spread of the disease, protect high-risk people and preserve the health care system’s capacity to treat people at highest need.
“Now is the time to practice compassion,” said the district. “COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic. There is no part of the world that is not affected. There are people in all 50 states who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is now up to each of us to keep ourselves and our communities safe.
“If you have been tested for COVID-19, it is absolutely necessary that you self-quarantine at least until you receive your test results (and longer if your test results are positive). This is because you may be spreading COVID-19.”
People who are self-quarantined should:
-Stay home except to get medical care.
-Remain separate from other people (and pets) in the home as much as possible.
-Wear a facemask when around other people and before entering a medical office.
-Not share personal household items (dishes, cups, towel, bedding, etc.) with others in the home.
-Wash hands and clean frequently touched surfaces often.
