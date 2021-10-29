MAZAMA – Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway, is closed in both directions from milepost 134 to milepost 171 because of a mudslide.
The highway closed at 5:46 a.m. Oct. 28 and is expected to reopen by nightfall Friday, Oct. 29.
The slide is at milepost 164, a mile west of Liberty Bell Mountain and about 30 miles west of Winthrop.
