MAZAMA – The North Cascades Highway is scheduled to close for the winter on Monday, Nov. 15.
The state Department of Transportation announced the impending closure Oct. 27. The state’s northernmost route through the Cascades may close earlier, depending on the amount of snow and ice that arrives in the meantime.
Closure points will be milepost 134 at the Ross Dam Trailhead on the west side and milepost 171 at the Silver Star Gate on the east.
The pass typically closes in mid-November as weather, snow conditions and avalanche danger threaten the safety of drivers and maintenance crews, said the department. Prior to the seasonal closure, crews will perform winter maintenance as needed and will regularly assess conditions to determine whether the highway is safe to remain open.
In the past, the seasonal closure date has been assessed on a case-by-case basis. While there is a chance the highway may close earlier than Nov. 15, the transportation department is setting a closure date this year to allow travelers to plan ahead with more certainty.
Hikers, skiers, snowmobilers and other recreationists can access the closed portion of the highway during the winter season. Users should park in designated parking areas to allow plow drivers the space they need to clear snow around the closed stretch’s access gates, said the department.
