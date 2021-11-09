MAZAMA - A forecast of snow, followed later this week by warmer, wet weather, led the state Department of Transportation to decide to close the North Cascades Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The state’s northernmost route through the Cascades – Highway 20 – will close for the season at 6 p.m. Closure points will be milepost 134, the Ross Dam Trailhead, on the west side and milepost 171, Silver Star gate, on the east.
Up to 10 inches of snow is forecast for today, Nov. 9, followed by a warm, wet Thursday and Friday. That combination will increase the risk of avalanches.
Hikers, skiers, snowmobilers and other recreationists can access the closed portion of the highway during the winter season. Users should park in designated parking areas to allow plow drivers the space they need to clear snow around the closed stretch’s access gates, said the department.
Anyone using the area should check forecasts and be aware of quickly changing conditions in the mountains. Travelers can also check conditions with North Cascades National Park before traveling to the area.
