If dense forests, lush fields and historical sites pique your interests, consider taking a trip through the backroads of Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Start in Tonasket by heading east up Highway 20. The winding road will take you through sagebrush and dense forest before you enter the community of Wauconda.
In 1896 three brothers from Illinois set out to seek their fortune in eastern Washington during the gold rush. The community was once home to three mines, and an additional 18 unpatented mines in the area. The town of Wauconda eventually grew with the gold rush, reaching 335 people in 1900.
Present-day Wauconda is much smaller. A small gas station and restaurant remain closed along Highway 20, but a U.S. Post Office is operational north off Toroda Creek Road.
Continue along Toroda Creek Road for 1.4 miles and you will see the historic Wauconda Community Hall.
In 1914 Agnes Lorz organized a flag-raising ceremony near the present-day hall. In 1915 a rainstorm forced Flag Day attendees to take shelter in a nearby barn.
Through a contribution of bank loans, donated materials and volunteer labor, three acres of land were purchased and construction began in 1917. It was reported 1,500 people attended the grand opening ceremony. The hall is still used for social events and private functions.
Continuing past the hall, rolling hills are dotted with historic barns, buildings and homesteads.
About 10 miles from the Wauconda Community Hall is the ghost town of Bodie.
Bodie was started by prospectors at the mouth of Bodie Creek, about a mile south of the current site, in 1896. At one time the town boasted a general store, restaurant, livery barn, blacksmith shop and many homes, all made of logs.
The town was moved to its present location when gold was discovered nearby. The mine changed hands several times and was owned from 1902 to 1911 by the Wrigley brothers of chewing gum fame. Total mine production from 1903 until 1940 was $1.3 million.
Nowadays a few structures remain standing. They’re beautiful to view in the summer and fall months.
As you continue along Toroda Creek, you will leave Okanogan County and enter Ferry County.
Stop by the artistic roadside rendering of the life of Ranald MacDonald, who deliberately capsized his boat to gain entry to the forbidden Japan of the 1840s.
He lived not only to tell about it, but to teach his Japanese captors English which they later employed in negotiations with Admiral Matthew C. Perry. While in the United States MacDonald’s story is nearly as obscure as his gravesite (up the dirt road soon after you cross the Kettle River), he’s a venerated figure in Japan.
On the way, visit the Curlew Job Corps center, which welcomes company. Imagine troubled youngsters from a bustling city arriving in this most remote of the 131 Job Corps centers.
They discover the quiet of the country, the spectacular view of the stars and the pleasures of horseback riding, boating and skiing.
While students learn skills that enable them earn high wages on graduation, they also take home unforgettable memories.
If you continue to follow the Kettle River, you will enter Curlew, a small unincorporated community.
The origins of Curlew began in 1896. Historians believe its name was inspired by the curlew, a shorebird with a long, curved beak.
Curlew grew up along the Kettle River at the place where the Indians used paddle-powered ferry boats to cross the river, approximately where the old bridge - one of the last of its kind - is still in use today.
Chief Long Alec and his family lived in the area when Guy Helphrey, the first white man in Curlew, arrived in the autumn of 1896. He and a partner bought property with a log cabin from Long Alec for $100, and established Curlew’s first store.
During Helphrey’s his first winter there, when the snow was heavy and deep, the chief was the only other person he saw. Although neither man could speak the other’s language, Long Alec periodically brought Helphrey fresh fish and wild meat.
Curlew’s Ansorge Hotel was built in 1903 and until 1956 it had the only telephone in town.
In 1964 members of the Kettle River History Club purchased the hotel “as is” and preserved it for use as a museum.
Today’s visitors can see how it was furnished when Henry Ford spent the night there on July 31, 1917. Note the similarity of the signature in the hotel registry to the Ford Motor Co. logo of today. (The museum is closed this summer because of COVID-19 concerns.)
During Prohibition, a large liquor smuggling trade operated in Curlew. Bootleggers weren’t considered criminals the way they were in other states, but the violence and lawlessness that periodically erupted made life exciting for the town’s 200 residents.
Today’s Barrel Derby Days in June celebrates that time, except that the barrel that floats down the Kettle River from Midway, B.C., into Curlew no longer contains liquor.
Interestingly, the river flows south from British Columbia into Ferry County, then north back into Canada before heading south again to join the Columbia River east of the Kettle Range. Those who wish can recapture earlier days with a cooling dip at the swimming hole at Brixner Park.
Food is available in Curlew.
Farther north is Danville. An impressive sight may be the large numbers of deer that graze in the fields at certain times of the day. It was a lively place in the 1890s as the Danville Mining Co., merchants and freighters settled the area.
Traveling south from Curlew on Highway 21, there is the Antique Car and Truck Museum three miles south (The museum is closed this summer because of COVID-19 concerns.).
Its collection of around 50 cars includes a 1926 Yellow Knight, a 1913 Ford Brass touring car and an Orange Peel, the smallest legal car in the world.
The museum also displays old farm machinery and a blacksmith shop.
A few miles down the road, stop by the Malo Store, built in 1903. Before the railroad was built, Malo was a thriving community with a roadhouse and livery stable for those hauling freight to the gold fields of Republic.
By night, bootleggers also came through, stealthily hauling their goods by pack train.
Drive a few miles farther south for a stop at Curlew Lake State Park before moving on to Republic, where the traveler can buy food and gas, and shop the town’s many stores.
The Golden Tiger Pathway and Ferry County Rail Trail, both built on former railroad beds, parallel Highway 21 from Republic northward.
From Republic, motorists can head west on Highway 20 over Wauconda Pass to Tonasket, south on Highway 21 to Keller, or east on Highway 20 over Sherman Pass to Kettle Falls.
Brock Hires is managing editor for The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com
