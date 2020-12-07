TONASKET – North Valley Extended Care has had 15 resident deaths attributed to COVID-19, as of Monday, Dec. 7.
“The disease continues to run its course and we have had additional deaths connected to the outbreak,” said CEO John McReynolds of North Valley Hospital District, which operates the extended care facility.
Lauri Jones, community health director with Okanogan County Public Health, said the numbers are not yet reflected on the county’s COVID-19 website. Once death certificates are issued, the numbers will be updated.
McReynolds said employees are holding up well, “but it continues to be an emotional time and we grieve with the families that have lost loves ones.”
Some employees also have been sickened. Two who were hospitalized are doing well, and many other employees who were positive have completed their quarantine period and are back to work.
He said the hospital has been notified that will receive one of the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, once it is approved for use in the United States and made available.
“The initial quantity is 975 doses, which are more than enough to vaccinate all of the front-line workers in the hospital, clinic and nursing home,” he said. “We are working with other local organizations to discuss sharing the initial shipment to ensure all of the health care professionals in the county can have access as soon as possible regardless of where they work.”
The time line and other details are still be worked out, he said.
