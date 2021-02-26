TONASKET — North Valley Hospital is hosting a walk-in, mass vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Oroville High School, 1016 Ironwood St.
“We don’t know exactly what to expect,” Chief Nursing Officer Marcia Naillon said during a regular North Valley Hospital meeting Thursday, Feb. 25. “We’re just going to kind of play it by ear.”
North Valley CEO John McReynolds echoed that.
“This, to my knowledge, will be kind of the first walk-in in the county,” he said. “We don’t really know what to expect. It is a little nerve-racking, because somewhere between four and 4,000 people will be showing up.”
No pre-registration paperwork is required to attend the event.
The event is open to anyone age 65 or older, or age 50 and older who lives in a multi-generational household.
Hospital officials encourage those who plan to attend to wear a loose-fitting, short-sleeved shirt. Masks will be required. The hospital is unable to give the immunization to anyone who is currently ill.
McReynolds said the hospital’s recent focus has been on vaccines.
He said 5,825 vaccines have been distributed, “so that’s a great number (and) we are still working really hard.”
The demand for vaccines has slowed a little bit but he said he anticipates an increase as residents become eligible for their booster shots in the coming weeks.
“Every day we get fewer people on the list that we’re able to vaccine,” he said.
He said the hospital has more than 2,000 doses on hand, and recently sent 450 to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak.
“We are definitely a little bit overstocked on the vaccine side,” he said. “Next week is going to be a busy week because we’ll have a lot of second doses.”
As of Wednesday, 11,784 Okanogan County residents had received a vaccine.
Where to find vaccine information
•Three Rivers Hospital — Moderna
www.facebook.com/threerivershospital
• North Valley Hospital — Pfizer
www.facebook.com/nvhospital.org
• Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic — Moderna
www.facebook.com/midvalley.hospital
• Family Health Centers — Moderna
myfamilyhealth.org/covid-vaccine
www.facebook.com/MyFamilyHealth
• Okanogan County Public Health
https://okanogancountycovid19.org
https://www.facebook.com/OKCPH
• Okanogan County vaccine call center
866-458-0169.
