TONASKET — Eleven residents at the North Valley Extended Care have died and 22 more residents and staff at the 42-bed facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
“A number of these residents were medically fragile, and their passing was expected but for most of them, COVID almost certainly a major factor,” North Valley Hospital CEO John McReynolds said Monday morning.
“The employees at extended care have also been impacted and multiple caregivers are off work until the CDC guidelines allow them to return. Some of these employees never developed symptoms, but several have been very ill.”
McReynolds said of the diagnosed employees, two are hospitalized but “both are reportedly doing well.
“This is obviously a difficult and tragic situation,” he said. “At this point, everyone has probably made up their mind about how they want to combat the pandemic and what behaviors they are willing to change.
“Across the nation, we have seen that nursing home outbreaks are seeded by the spread in the community,” he said. “As we get closer to a vaccine, I would really love to see our community do what it can to protect our vulnerable friends and families. Wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings.”
McReynolds said he applauds the facility’s staff for their tireless efforts.
“The team at extended care has done an amazing job in an impossible situation,” he said. “The founding Sisters of St. Martin’s Hospital would be right at home because I’m increasingly convinced we have saints in scrubs.”
The outbreak in Tonasket has also forced the cancelation of the annual Winterfest celebration, which was slated for this weekend.
“Winterfest has been canceled,” a statement from the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce said.
“Due to the increase of COVID in the nursing home, the deaths that have happened, the nurses that are infected, (Okanogan County Public Health Community Health Director) Lauri Jones has requested that we cancel.”
Jones was not available for comment by Chronicle press time.
The chamber said it is still hosting a residential and business decorating contest.
Mayor Marylou Kriner said she urges residents to take COVID precautions.
“Stay safe,” she said. “Do what you can to keep our community safe. We have a lot of elderly people here and we need to keep them safe.”
Across the county, positive case totals had topped 1,334 as of Monday.
For the latest updates on COVID, see okanogancountycovid19.org.
