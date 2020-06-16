EPHRATA - The Grant County Jail has started a new off-site visitation program.
“With COVID-19 still present, we are still not allowing on-site visitation to happen,” said a jail announcement. “However, you can now get registered through www.homewav.com to have phone visits as well as video visits with our inmates.”
Approval takes 24 hours.
More information is available at www.grantcountywa.gov/SHERIFF/Corrections/Visitation.htm.
