OKANOGAN – Three offices in the Okanogan County Courthouse will be open by appointment only this week because of heightened security protocols.
The assessor’s, auditor’s and treasurer’s offices will be open by appointment only through Jan. 22, said a joint announcement from the offices.
Customers can use the online and pay-by-mail options for services such as vehicle licensing, tab renewal and tax payments, the announcement said.
Appointments for business that must be conducted in person will be offered on a limited basis. Employees will be available by phone to assist our customers and to answer questions.
Numbers for scheduling an appointment or asking questions: Assessor’s office, 509-422-7190; auditor’s office, – 509-422-7240; treasurer’s office, 509-422-7180; vehicle licensing, 509-422-7350.
All three can be reached at www.okanogancounty.org.
