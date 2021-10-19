OKANOGAN – Fall cleanup day will be Saturday, Nov. 6, for city residents.
People should bag or bundle their yard waste and place it in the normal garbage pickup spot Friday evening, Nov. 5, for pick up the next day.
Because city hall is closed to inside service, the city has changed how residents may get their free trash bags, said a city announcement. People wanting bags should call city hall by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. City staff will deliver 10 bags per service address between Oct. 25 and Nov. 4.
There’s no limit to the number of bags or bundles residents may set out for Sunrise Disposal to pick up. There’s no extra charge for setting out yard waste.
Acceptable yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, weeds and trimmings placed in bags. Small tree branches and limbs, up to three inches in diameter and four feet long, will be accepted but must be tied securely in bundles for easy pickup, the city said.
Total weight of any single bag or bundle must be less than 60 pounds.
Cleanup day does not include fence posts, boards, plywood, tires, plastic, metal, large branches or tree stumps, hazardous waste, used oil or anything that is not natural vegetation.
