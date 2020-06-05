OKANOGAN – The state Department of Health announced Friday morning that Okanogan County can move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan for reopening economies closed because of coronavirus concerns.
Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum counties can now enter Phase 3, according to the department.
“Businesses are only allowed to reopen after they can implement the state guidelines,” Okanogan County Public Health Community Health Director Lauri Jones said Friday morning. “So, we need to make sure that the places that are opening are going to do so safely and according to L&I (state Department of Labor and Industries).”
Business owners can find information regarding the Safe Start plan online at coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/safe-start.
The announcement came a day after eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county.
“Because of Memorial Day weekend, people chose to get together, I guess,” Jones said of the spike in cases. “That’s the only thing we can attribute it to.”
Of the new cases, seven were reported in south county and one was reported in the central valley.
As of June 5, the county had 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two deaths.
Of the 66 confirmed cases, 43 are recovering. Distribution included Colville Indian Reservation, 11; Methow Valley, five; central Okanogan Valley (Malott to Riverside), 13; south county (Malott to Pateros), 34, and north county (Riverside to Oroville), three.
Overall, 1,687 samples have been sent for testing with 1,571 negative test results. Another 50 are pending.
A 44-year-old woman died April 18. Okanogan County picked up its second COVID-19 death in May with the death of a man in his 60s.
Jones urges residents to continue practicing social distancing and to wear facial coverings.
“The one thing they can do is wear a mask,” she said. “They need to protect themselves and those who are most vulnerable. If we made that the norm instead of people looking at you weird, we would avoid a Yakima situation.”
As of earlier this week, Yakima County had more than 4,000 confirmed cases, 329 hospitalizations and 97 deaths.
Nine of 11 retirement facilities in Yakima County had patient deaths attributed to COVID-19.
“I’m proud our long-term care facilities are currently COVID free,” Jones said, noting residents and staff have been tested. “I really commend them” for their precautions.
Jones added that Memorial Day “was a real issue and we’re doing more testing, so, of course, we’re going to see those spikes as we test more.”
