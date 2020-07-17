OKANOGAN — Nearly every community in Okanogan County picked up a handful of COVID-19 cases this past week as the county’s total count reached nearly 300.
As of early Friday morning, Okanogan County Public Health reported 295 total cases. In the past 14 days, 117 cases were reported.
The latest string of cases (reported July 14-16) includes Brewster, 58; Omak, 25; Okanogan, Pateros and Malott, four each; Tonasket and Riverside, three each, and Oroville and Nespelem, one each.
Three deaths have been reported to date, including the July 8 death of a man living in the Brewster area.
According to the health district, the man was in his 30s and from Mexico, with no chronic or underlying medical condition. He contracted the virus while working in Okanogan County.
In total, 3,633 samples have been sent for testing, with 3,167 being negative for the virus. There were 171 test results pending as of Friday morning.
According to Okanogan Public Health Community Health Director Lauri Jones, there are still a lot of unknowns about the virus.
“I think it’s a virus that we know very little about,” she said. “It affects people totally different.”
Jones said eight Okanogan County residents were being treated at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee earlier this week, but she did not know how many were currently in the hospital. She said Central was designated early on as a location to send local patients because of its respiratory care specialists, and to not overburden “our already over-stretched health care system.”
She said a recent outbreak at the Brewster-based long-term care facility, Regency Harmony House, appears to be under control.
“The older people, say at the nursing home, they’re all doing well,” she said. “I believe they had to transfer one person (to Central), but (the person is) back at the nursing home. In the 16 days since this all started for them, there’s only been one person that had to be hospitalized.”
Brewster has been a hot spot for the virus over the past few weeks.
On Wednesday night, Family Health Centers hosted a free drive-thru testing site in Brewster.
“I believe it went really well,” Jones said. “I believe they had well over 100 people on Wednesday night from all over the county.”
She said residents from as far away as Tonasket and Winthrop lined up for the tests.
To the northeast, Ferry County picked up two additional cases this week.
The Northeast Tri-County Health District reported the new cases Friday, July 17.
“The two new cases reported are local and related,” said Ferry County Health CEO Aaron Edward. “No further details are available at this time.”
The new cases bring the total of positive tests reported in Ferry County to six. The first individual who tested positive is reported to have recovered in early April.
On the Colville Indian Reservation, the Colville Tribal Emergency Operations Center is reported 18 cases. No other details were provided.
