From Okanogan County Emergency Management:
NEWS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
1/18/2021
Okanogan County government, including Public Health, has experienced a cyber-attack on its computer infrastructure. The system is down which will affect the service we provide to our community. The attack is also effecting our phone system and emails.
We have a specialized team working with our Central Services professionals to get the system back up and running as soon as possible. Offices will be open but will be very limited in the services they can provide. We will provide updates by 5:00pm daily via the Okanogan County Alerts. At this time, we do not have a projected date for the computer system to be fully operational.
Due to those reduced services, we will be closing the 3rd Street entrance to the Courthouse. Anyone needing Courthouse access, please use the 4th Street entrance.
If anyone is experiencing difficulties reaching an office due to phone issues, please call our County Call Center at:
(509) 422-2420
(509) 422-2422
For jurors who were scheduled to call in this week for jury duty in either Superior Court or District Court, you are excused.
If anyone is not currently signed up for the Okanogan County Alerts, please visit www.okanoganDEM.org to get signed up.
For those needing emergency services, 911 has not been effected. For non-emergencies, the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch can be reached at:
(509) 422-7119
(509) 422-6968
(509) 422-6967
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.