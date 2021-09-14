4-H
Vegetables – Kara McMillan, Twisp, intermediate reserve; Weston Watson, Riverside, junior grand.
Flower garden – Kara McMillan, Twisp, intermediate grand and reserve; James McMillan, junior grand and reserve; Weston Watson, Riverside, junior grand.
Woodworking – Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, senior grand and reserve.
Record books – Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior grand; Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, senior reserve; Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, intermediate grand; Kaylee Cole, Twisp, junior grand; Ava Burrington, Twisp, junior reserve.
Recycled item – Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, intermediate grand; James McMillan, Twisp, junior reserve.
Quick breads – Sutherland Stokes, Okanogan, junior grand.
Yeast breads – Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate grand.
Desserts: cookies, cakes, fruit desserts, pies – Sam Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate reserve; Sutherland Stokes, Okanogan, junior reserve.
Cakes – Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, intermediate reserve.
Dried foods and leathers – James McMillan, Twisp, junior grand and reserve.
Canned fruit, tomatoes and vegetables – James McMillan, Twisp, junior grand.
Canned fruit spreads, jelly, jams, preserves – Kara McMillan, Twisp, intermediate grand; Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate reserve.
Mixes in a jar – James McMillan, Twisp, junior reserve.
Demonstration – Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, senior grand.
PowerPoint presentation – Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate reserve.
Three-dimensional clothing project display – Kaylee Cole, Twisp, junior grand.
Non-clothing sewing items-simple – Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, intermediate grand and reserve.
Hand- or machine-pieced quilt, large – Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior grand and reserve.
Fine arts, drawing – Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, intermediate grand and reserve.
Applied arts, item made from kit – Sam Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate grand.
Applied arts, general media craft – Kara McMillan, Twisp, intermediate grand.
Applied arts, paper crafts – Sutherland Stokes, Okanogan, junior reserve.
Applied arts, decorated food arts – Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, intermediate reserve; James McMillan, Twisp, junior grand.
Photography, scenic – Carrington, Brewster, senior reserve; Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate reserve.
Photography, animals – Carrington, Brewster, senior grand; Mckenzie Sheppard, Twisp, intermediate grand.
4-H club booth – Emily Henry, Okanogan, intermediate grand; Stetson Henry, Okanogan, intermediate grand; Jacob Randall, Okanogan, intermediate grand; Colton Stansbury, Riverside, intermediate grand; Nathon Randall, Okanogan, intermediate grand; Ashley Henry, Okanogan, junior grand; Brook Henry, Okanogan, primary grand.
Arts and crafts
Paper mache sculpture, miscellaneous – Evan Fagerness, Omak, youth open reserve.
Oil paintings, landscape – Andreas Rauch, Riverside, open reserve.
Acrylic paintings, seascape – Lainey Martin, Tonasket, youth open reserve.
Acrylic paintings, animal, fish or fowl – Stevie Simmons, Methow, junior open grand.
Pastels, still life – Susette Cheshier, Okanogan, adult grand.
Pencil, portrait – Amelie Baker, Okanogan, youth open grand.
Pencil, animal, fish or fowl – Amy Fenison, Okanogan, open grand.
Crocheted beadwork jewelry, earrings – Cecilli Gildroy MacGregor, Omak, adult reserve.
Youth Lego model, not from kit – Cane McCarthy, Twisp, junior open grand; Jaedren Midkiff, Tonasket, youth open reserve.
Model, miscellaneous – Rick Lewis, Winthrop, adult grand.
Spinning, wool, two-ply – Betty Roberts, Oroville, grand.
Spinning, exotic fibers – Catherine Lewis, Winthrop, adult reserve.
Weaving, dish towl – Cheryl Bellin, Winthrop, adult grand; Kay Reiber, Twisp, adult reserve.
Felt making and silk fusion, wall hanging – Harlee Shellenbarger, Oroville, junior open grand; Bailee Shellenbarger, Oroville, junior open reserve.
Furniture-woodworking, miscellaneous large – Betty Roberts, Oroville, reserve.
Household items-woodworking, child’s toy – Daniel Oxley, open reserve.
Household items-woodworking, miscellaneous – Mike Morris, Okanogan, open grand; Lon Cummings, Oroville, adult grand.
Cats
Educational display – Teagan Scott, Carlton, grand.
Fitting and showing – Teagan Scott, Carlton, pre-junior/little people grand.
Cat type, household pet long-haired – Teagan Scott, Carlton, grand.
Cat cage decorating – Teagan Scott, pre-junior/little people grand.
Floriculture
Designs, mass arrangement using mixed summer flowers-any container – Jennifer Miller, Omak, adult grand.
Decorations for a door or wall, dried – Quincey DeLano, Okanogan, junior open grand.
Decorative designs, youth dried arrangement – Khloe Denison, Tonasket, junior open grand.
Decorative designs, youth recycle it – Merritt Rodgers, Tonasket, junior open reserve.
House plants, foliage – Stephanie Bedard, Omak, adult reserve.
House plants, cactus – Stephanie Bedard, Omak, adult grand; Gen Johnson, Okanogan, youth open reserve.
House plants, junior terrarium – Leah Tibbs, Malott, junior open grand.
Potted outdoor plants, planter – Sheila Barnes, Loomis, adult reserve.
Potted outdoor plants, other – Khloe Denison, Tonasket, junior open grand.
Cut flowers, sunflower – Nichole Smith, Omak, open grand; Dahlia Clements, Okanogan, junior open grand.
Cut flowers, sunflower mixed color – Ruby McMillan, Twisp, junior open reserve; Stephanie Bedard, Omak, adult reserve.
Cut flowers, zinnia dahlia type mixed colors – Ruby McMillan, Twisp, junior open reserve.
Cut flowers, any annual not listed – Wendy Christoph, Omak, adult reserve.
Cut flowers, gladiolus large spike – Cora Lee Thompson, Omak, open grand and reserve.
Cut flowers, dahlia formal decorative, under eight inches – Ruby McMillan, Twisp, junior open reserve.
Cut flowers, dahlia informal decorative, over eight inches – Brian Miller, Omak, open reserve.
Dahlia, ball – Alisha McMillan, Twisp, open grand.
Girl Scouts
Badge skill entry – Corson family, Omak, Junior grand; Madeline Ashmore, Tonasket, Senior/Ambassador grand; Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, Senior/Ambassador grand.
Plant life – Elizabeth Bedard, Omak, Senior/Ambassador two grands, three reserves.
Photography – Corson family, Omak, Junior grand and reserve; Serenity Rabenold, Omak, Cadette grand and two reserves; Madeline Ashmore, Tonasket, Senior/Ambassador grand; Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, Senior/Ambassador reserve.
Sewing crafts – Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, Senior/Ambassador grand.
Painting, drawing, paper crafts, cards, etc. – Corson family, Omak, Junior reserve; Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, Senior/Ambassador grand and reserve; Madeline Ashmore, Tonasket, Senior/Ambassador reserve.
General art – Lorelai Backus, Omak, Junior grand; Serenity Rabenold, Omak, Cadette, two grands; Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, Senior/Ambassador grand and reserve.
Baked goods – Corson family, Omak, Junior grand.
Goats
Fitting and showing – Grace Wilson, Tonasket, senior grand; Kyra Koepke, Oroville, senior reserve; Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, intermediate grand; Jacob Randall, Okanogan, intermediate reserve; Jake Sullivan, Okanogan, junior grand; Nevelyn Wilson, junior reserve; Waylin Stalder, Tonasket, pre-junior/little people grand; Finley Wilson, Pateros, pre-junior/little people grand; Cecilia Hopes, Tonasket, pre-junior/little people reserve; Corey Corum, Riverside, pre-junior/little people reserve.
Herdsmanship – Waylin Stalder, Tonasket, youth open grand; Nathon Randall, Okanogan, 4-H grand; Jacob Randall, Okanogan, 4-H grand; Kyra Koepke, Oroville, FFA grand; Grace Wilson, Tonasket, FFA reserve; Cecilia Hopes, Tonasket, youth open reserve; Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, FFA reserve; Emma Lisenby, Omak, youth open reserve.
Educational display – Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, FFA grand; Maverick Barnes, Okanogan, FFA grand; Kyra Koepke, Oroville, FFA grand; Jake Sullivan, Okanoan, junior open grand; Grace Wilson, Tonasket, FFA reserve; Emery Scroggie, Pateros, FFA reserve; Paige Sullivan, Okanogan, youth open reserve; Waylin Stalder, Tonasket, youth open reserve.
Specialty, any age, any breed – Waylin Stalder, Tonasket, youth open grand; Corey Corum, Riverside, junior open grand; Waylon Kretz, Oroville, youth open grand; Maverick Barnes, Okanogan, FFA reserve; Cecilia Hopes, Tonasket, youth open reserve; Kimber Farmer, Tonasket, youth open reserve.
Dress-up contest – Josette Kretz, Oroville, youth open grand; Waylin Stalder, Tonasket, youth open reserve; Kimber Farmer, Tonasket, youth open reserve.
Nubian dairy doe over 24 months – Jacob Randall, Okanogan, grand.
Oberhasli dairy doe under 12 months – Nevelyn Wilson, FFA reserve.
Oberhasli dairy doe over 24 months – Nevelyn Wilson, FFA grand.
Oberhasli dairy wether 24 months – Jake Sullivan, junior open grand.
Nigerian dwarf dairy doe under 12 months – Jake Sullivan, Okanogn, junior open reserve.
Nigerian dairy doe 12-24 months – Sarah Zoretic, Pateros, youth open grand.
Nigerian dairy doe over 24 months – Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, FFA grand; Kyra Koepke, Oroville, FFA reserve.
Nigerian dairy wether over 24 months – Jacob Randall, Okanogan, 4-H grand; Nathon Randall, Okanogan, 4-H reserve.
Boer wether – Jenessa Scroggie, Pateros, FFA grand.
Boer doe – Grace Wilson, Tonasket, FFA grand; Karsen Coe, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Pygmy pet wether – Emma Lisenby, Omak, youth grand.
Grade wether – Nathon Randall, Okanogan, 4-H grand.
Dress-up contest – Jake Sullivan, Okanogan, junior open grand.
Home economics
Syrups, miscellaneous fruit – Reed Bowling, Omak, junior open reserve; Chloe McFarland, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Canned fruit, blackberry – Jean Berney, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Canned vegetables, green beans – Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Canned vegetables, beets diced and sliced – Jill Scott, Carlton, open grand.
Tomatoes, pieces – Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Tomato sauce – Alisha McMillan, Twisp, open reserve.
Tomato/tomato paste salsa – Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Jellies, elderberry – Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Jellies, grape – Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Jellies, plum – Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Jellies, miscellaneous – Charlotte Covey, Omak, two reserves.
Canned sweet relish – Lesa Eiffert, Omak, open reserve.
Dried foods, apples – Ruby McMillan, Twisp, youth open reserve; Alisha McMillan, Twisp, open reserve.
Dried foods, apricots – Ruby McMillan, Twisp, youth open reserve; Leah Tibbs, Malott, junior open reserve.
Dried foods, bananas – Alisha McMillan, Twisp, open reserve.
Dried foods, peaches – Alisha McMillan, Twisp, open reserve; Jean Berney, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Dried foods, peach leather – Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open reserve.
Dried foods, pears – Alisha McMIllan, Twisp, open reserve; Ruby McMillan, Twisp, youth open reserve.
Dried foods, onion – Ruby McMillan, Twisp, youth open reserve.
Dried foods, pepper – Alisha McMillan, Twisp, open reserve; Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open reserve.
Dried foods, miscellaneous – Alisha McMillan, Twisp; two open reserves; Ruby McMillan, Twisp, three youth open reserves.
Dried foods, miscellaneous vegetables – Ruby McMillan, Twisp, youth open reserve; Alisha McMillan, Twisp, two open reserves; Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open reserve.
Dried foods, dill – Alisha McMillan, Twisp, open reserve.
Dried foods, miscellaneous herbs – Alisha McMillan, Twisp, open reserve; Charlotte Covey, Omak, two adult reserves.
Cakes, mix, white or plain layer – Dixie Williams, Tonasket, junior open reserve.
Jams, apricot – Alisha McMillan, Twisp, open reserve.
Jams, blackberry – Lesa Eiffert, Omak, open reserve; Crystal Hasey, Okanogan, adult reserve; Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Jams, cherries sweet – Mikenzie Matteson, Carlton, adult reserve; Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Jams, peach – Mikenzie Matteson, Carlton, adult reserve.
Jams, pear – Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Jams, plum – Hannah Midkiff, Tonasket, open reserve; Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Jams, raspberry – Jennifer Miller, Omak, adult reserve; Floyd Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Jams, strawberry – Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Jams, miscellaneous – Harper Hamilton, Okanogan, junior open reserve; Charlotte Covey, Omak, adult reserve.
Preserves, marmalades and conserves, miscellaneous fruit – Charlotte Covey, Omak, two adult reserves.
Crocheted or knitted muffler – Debby Sharp, Conconully, adult reserve.
Small quilts, machine pieced and quilted – Hannah Harr, Okanogan, youth open grand.
Horses
Fitting and showing – Clara Downey, Okanogan, senior grand; Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior reserve; McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, intermediate grand; Mckenzie Sheppard, Twisp, intermediate reserve; Paisley Beltrami, Tonasket, junior grand; Addison Desjardins, Oroville, junior reserve; Logan Sheppard, Twisp, pre-junior/little people grand; Aubree Freel, Okanogan, pre-junior/little people grand; Logan Freel, Okanogan, pre-junior/little people reserve; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, pre-junior/little people reserve.
Herdsmanship – Sierra Swezey, Brewster, adult grand.
Educational display – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, 4-H grand.
Thoroughbred halter youth, geldings – Alizae DeVon, Oroville, 4-H grand.
Quarter horse halter youth, mares – Alizae DeVon, Oroville, 4-H grand; Paisley Beltrami, Tonasket, junior open reserve.
Quarter horse, geldings – Mckenzie Sheppard, Twisp, 4-H grand; Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, 4-H reserve.
Paint halter, mares – Trevi Teodoro, Omak, youth open grand; Samantha Sherrer, Oroville, youth open reserve.
Pony halter 54 inches and under, mares – Wesson Tonasket, Omak, youth open grand.
Pony halter 54 inches and under, geldings – Lorelai Backus, Malott, Girl Scouts grand; Monte McKee, Malott, youth open reserve.
All other registered halter, mare 2 years or older – Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, 4-H grand; Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, 4-H reserve.
All other registered halter, mares – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, 4-H reserve.
All other registered halter, geldings 2 years or older – Ayla McDonald, Twisp, open grand.
All other registered halter, geldings – Kelly Schuh, Winthrop, junior open grand.
Equitation, stock seat – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior grand; Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior reserve; Mckenzie Sheppard, Twisp, intermediate grand; McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, intermediate reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior grand.
English – Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior grand.
Bareback – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior grand; Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior reserve; Mckenzie Sheppard, Twisp, intermediate grand; McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, intermediate reserve; Trevi Teodoro, Omak, junior grand; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior reserve.
Walk, trot, age 8 and under – Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, grand.
Trail – Kelly Schuh, Winthrop, senior grand; Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior reserve; Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, intermediate grand; McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, intermediate reserve; Autumn Wylie, Riverside, junior grand; Paisley Beltrami Tonasket, junior grand; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people grand; Logan Sheppard, Twisp, little people reserve.
Western pleasure – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior grand; Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior reserve; McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, intermediate grand; Mckenzie Sheppard, Twisp, intermediate reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior grand; Paisley Beltrami, Tonasket, junior reserve.
Reining stock horse – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior grand; Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, senior reserve; Mckenzie Sheppard, Twisp, intermediate grand; McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, intermediate reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior grand; Autumn Wylie, Riverside, junior reserve.
Western or English riding – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior grand; Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior reserve; McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, intermediate grand; Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, intermediate reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior grand; Trevi Teodoro, Omak, junior reserve.
Horsemanship, 2- to 5-year-olds – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior grand; Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior reserve; Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, intermediate grand.
Games, key race – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior grand; Clara Downey, Okanogan, senior reserve; Elizabeth Desjardins, Oroville, junior grand; Addyson Boesel, Brewster, junior reserve; Logan Sheppard, Twisp, little people grand.
Games, Texas barrels – Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior grand; Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior reserve; Pepper Boesel, Brewster, intermediate grand; Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, intermediate reserve; Addison Desjardins, Oroville, junior grand; Elizabeth Desjardins, Oroville, junior reserve; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people grand.
Games, pole bending – Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior grand; Pepper Boesel, Brewster, intermediate grand; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior grand; Trevi Teodoro, Omak, junior reserve; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people grand.
Games, two-barrel flag race – Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior grand and reserve; McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, intermediate grand; Pepper Boesel, Brewster, intermediate reserve; Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior grand; Trevi Teodoro, Omak, junior reserve; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people grand.
Games, Idaho figure 8 – Alizae DeVon, Oroville, senior grand; Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, senior reserve; Pepper Boesel, Brewster, intermediate grand; McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, intermediate reserve; Addison Desjardins, Oroville, junior grand; Elizabeth Desjardins, Oroville, junior reserve; Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people grand; Logan Sheppard, Twisp, little people reserve.
Fitting and showing, adult – Cara Stone, Port Orchard, two grands; Sierra Swezey, Brewster, reserve.
Thoroughbred halter, adult, mares 2 years or older – Sierra Swezey, Brewster, grand.
Quarter horse halter, adult, geldings 2 years or older – Sierra Swezey, Brewster, grand.
Morgan halter, geldings – Cara Stone, Port Orchard, grand.
Bareback equitation, adult – Cara Stone, Port Orchard, grand.
Trail class, adult – Cara Stone, Port Orchard, grand; Eve Lovik, Oroville, reserve.
Western pleasure, adult – Eve Lovik, Oroville grand; Cara Stone, Port Orchard, reserve.
Pleasure driving, adult – Eve Lovik, Oroville, grand.
Western or English riding, adult – Cara Stone, Port Orchard, grand; Eve Lovik, Oroville, reserve.
Horticulture
Apples, Fuji – Bettie Wehmeyer, Loomis, FFA grand.
Pears, d’Anjou – Kelly Bucher, Tonasket, adult grand and reserve.
Pears, bosc – Kate McCarthy, Twisp, open grand; Kelly Buchert, Tonasket, adult reserve.
Pears, Asian – Luke Redman, Omak, adult grand.
Peaches, Elberta – Jennifer Miller, Omak, adult grand.
Berries, other – Quincey DeLano, Okanogan, junior open reserve.
Grapes, Concord – Wanda McFarland, Omak, open grand; Reed Bowling, Omak, FFA grand and reserve.
Honey, extracted, amber – Shelly Turner, Omak, adult grand.
Vegetables, green beans – Luke Redman, Omak, adult grand; Turner DeLano, Okanogan, junior open grand; Quincey DeLano, Okanogan, junior open reserve.
Vegetables, beans, other – Rick Lewis, Winthrop, adult grand.
Beets, table – Quincey DeLano, Okanogan, junior open grand; Turner DeLano, Okanogan, junior open reserve.
Carrots – Kinsey Christoph, Okanogan, youth open grand; Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult grand; Henry Tibbs, Malott, junior open reserve.
Carrots, other colored varieties – Merritt Rodgers, Tonasket, junior open grand; Elliot DeMarre, Omak, youth open reserve.
Cucumbers, slicing – Tace Chub Plank, Loomis, junior open grand; Amanda Angell, Tonasket, junior open reserve.
Cucumbers, other variety – Quincey DeLano, Okanogan, junior open grand; Turner DeLano, Okanogan, junior open reserve.
Garlic – Bentley DeLano, Okanogan, youth open grand.
Kohl rabi – Tace Chub Plank, Loomis, junior open grand.
Melon, musk or cantaloupe – Amy Angell, Tonasket, adult grand.
Onions, white, dry – Gideon Martin, Riverside, junior open grand; Ann DeMarre, Omak, youth open grand.
Onions, yellow, dry – Jill Scott, Carlton, open reserve.
Peppers, sweet green – Amanda Angell, Tonasket, junior open grand; Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open grand; Amy Angell, Tonasket, adult reserve; Teak Plank, Loomis, junior open reserve.
Peppers, sweet bell – Dessa Redman, Omak, adult grand.
Peppers, hot, small – Amy Angell, Tonasket, adult grand; Savannah Coe, Tonasket, junior open grand; Beth Yarnell, Omak, adult reserve; Karsen Coe, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Peppers, hot, large – Merritt Rodgers, Tonasket, junior open grand; Kash Freel, Okanogan, youth open reserve.
Pumpkin, miniature – Amanda Angell, Tonasket, junior open grand; Rick Lewis, Winthrop, adult grand; Amy Angell, Tonasket, adult reserve; Nichole Smith, Omak, open reserve.
Pumpkin, field varieties – Amy Angell, Tonasket, adult grand; Callie Christoph, Okanogan, youth open reserve.
Pumpkin, jack-o-lantern type – Rick Lewis, Winthrop, adult grand.
Pumpkin, specialty – Connie Nearents-Palmer, Omak, adult grand; Amanda Angell, Tonasket, junior open grand; Amy Angell, Tonasket, adult reserve; Kinsey Christoph, Okanogan, youth open reserve.
Squash, winter – Kinsey Christoph, Okanogan, youth open grand; Floyd Covey, Omak, adult grand and reserve; Callie Christoph, Okanogan, youth open reserve.
Squash, summer – Rick Lewis, Winthrop, adult grand.
Squash, zucchini – Calvin Sasse, Tonasket, youth open grand; Brinlee McCallum, Tonasket, youth open grand; Callie Christoph, Okanogan, youth open reserve.
Swiss chard – Buzz Berney, Okanogan, adult grand; Jean Berney, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Sunflower – Elliot DeMarre, Omak, youth open grand.
Tomatoes, green, paste varieties – Savannah Coe, Tonasket, junior open grand; Karsen Coe, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Tomatoes, ripe, paste varieties – Turner DeLano, Okanogan, junior open grand.
Tomatoes, ripe, cherry varieties – Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open grand; Quincey DeLano, Okanogan, junior open grand; Dessa Redman, Omak, adult reserve; Turner DeLano, Okanogan, junior open reserve.
Tomatoes, green cherry varieties – Merritt Rodgers, Tonasket, junior open grand; Rick Lewis, Winthrop, adult reserve.
Tomatoes, green, other varieties – Tace Chub Plank, Loomis, junior open grand.
Tomatoes, heirloom – Kendra Miller, Omak, youth open grand.
Watermelon, small – Noelle Martin, Riverside, junior open grand; Amy Angell, Tonasket, adult grand.
Any other vegetable – Autumn Redman, Omak, junior open grand; Henry Tibbs, Malott, junior open grand.
Largest vegetable – Henry Tibbs, Malott, junior open grand; Elliot DeMarre, Omak, youth open grand; Walker Sasse, Tonasket, youth open reserve.
Nature’s freaks – Amanda Angell, Tonasket, junior open grand.
Vegetable creatures – Wayne Bedient, Tonasket, youth open grand; Bella Williams, Tonasket, junior open reserve.
Smallest vegetable of its kind – Sara Bedient, Tonasket, three open grands; Amy Angell, Tonasket, two adult grand; Leah Tibbs, Malott, two junior open grands; Rick Lewis, Winthrop, adult grand; Ann DeMarre, Omak, y outh open grand.
Shallots, scallions, green onions – Merritt Rodgers, Tonasket, junior open grand.
Basil – Leah Tibbs, Malott, junior open grand; Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Catnip – Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult grand.
Chives – Jean Berney, Okanogan, adult grand; Buzz Berney, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Lemon balm – Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open grand.
Marigold – Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult grand; Tyge Plank, Loomis, junior open grand.
Marjoram – Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult grand; Jean Berney, Okanogan, adult grand; Buzz Berney, Okanogan, adult reserve.
Oregano – Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open grand.
Peppermint – Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult grand.
Rosemary – Elaine Witters, Okanogan, open grand.
Sage – Tyge Plank, Loomis, junior open grand; Buzz Berney, Okanogan, adult grand; Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult reserve; Eden Redman, Omak, junior open reserve.
Spearmint – Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open grand.
Other herbs – Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open grand.
Wheat, soft white spring – Cooper Townsend, Okanogan, junior open reserve.
Wheat, soft white winter – Cale Townsend, Okanogan, junior open grand.
Grass seed, any other variety – Malachi Redman, Omak, junior open grand.
Scarecrow contest – Bobby Wehmeyer, Loomis, junior open grand; Bettie Wehmeyer, Loomis, FFA reserve.
Tallest sunflower plant – James McMillan, Twisp, 4-H grand; Kara McMillan, Twisp, 4-H reserve.
Spud in a bucket – Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open grand.
Photography
Youth, portrait – Serena Smart, Okanogan, grand.
Youth, landscape – Cailee Denison, Tonasket, grand; Addey Christmann, Okanogan, grand.
Youth, animal – Kinsey Christoph, Okanogan, grand.
Adult, portrait – Simone Mul-Baker, Okanogan, grand.
Adult, landscape – Shannon Skelton, Omak, grand.
Adult, animal – Hannah Midkiff, Tonasket, grand.
Adult, floral – Simone Mul-Baker, Okanogan, grand.
Poultry
Fitting and showing – Kyra Koepke, Oroville, senior grand; Katie Walker, Omak, senior reserve; Paige Sullivan, Okanogan, intermediate grand; Ethan McKee, Malott, intermediate reserve; Carrington, Brewster, junior grand; Katy Surface, Twisp, junior reserve; Aksel Sasse, Tonasket, pre-junior/little people grand.
Herdsmanship – Ethan McKee, Malott, grand; Seth Austin, Omak, grand; Katie Walker, Omak, grand; Wade Vickers, Oroville, grand; Julissa Garcia, Brewster, reserve; William Austin, Omak, reserve; Kyra Koepke, Oroville, reserve; Katy Surface, Twisp, reserve; Destyne McDonald, Omak, reserve; Jagur Martin, Pateros, reserve; Emma Lisenby, Omak, reserve; Harlee Shellenbarter, Oroville, reserve.
Educational display – Dakota Wyss, Brewster, grand; Karder Burton, Omak, grand; Destyne McDonald, Omak, grand; Carson Becker, Brewster, reserve; Bronson Peterson, Okanogan, reserve; Katie Walker, Omak, reserve; Skyler Konrad, Oroville, reserve.
Best-dressed poultry – Karder Burton, Omak, grand.
Best-dressed poultry and owner – Karsen Davisson, Okanogan, grand; Paige Sullivan, Okanogan, grand; Katie Walker, Omak, reserve.
American purebred large chicken, cockerel – Kara McMillan, Twisp, grand; Ruby McMillan, Twisp, reserve.
All other standard breeds purebred large chicken, cockerel – Elsie Stokes, Twisp, grand; Callie Stokes, Twisp, reserve.
All other standard breeds purebred large chicken, pen of layers – Gabe Harr, Okanogan, grand.
Bantam purebred game, cockerel – Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, grand.
Bantam purebred rose comb, clean legged, trio of young birds – Gabe Harr, Okanogan, grand.
Ducks, all breeds, young drake – Lainey Martin, Tonasket, reserve.
Ducks, all breeds, old drake – Katie Walker, Omak, grand.
Geese, all breeds, old goose – Ryan Wadkins, Okanogan, grand.
Pigeons, all breeds, breeding pair – Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, grand; Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, reserve.
All other bird breeds, cock – Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, reserve.
All other bird breeds, hen – Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, grand.
All other bird breeds, hen and chicks – Cordell Vickers, Oroville, reserve.
Eggs, large – Ethan McKee, Malott, reserve.
Eggs, medium – Addison Lisenbey, Riverside, grand.
Poultry judging contest – Destyne McDonald, Omak, senior grand; Tyge Plank, Loomis, intermediate grand; Ethan McKee, Malott, intermediate reserve; Hannah Harr, Okanogan, junior grand; Carrington, Brewster, pre-junior reserve.
All other standard breeds purebred large chicken, hen – Destyne McDonald, Omak, grand.
Geese, all breeds, old goose – Maico Duarte, Oroville, reserve.
All other bird breeds, pullet – Andrea Peterson, Tonasket, adult grand.
Rabbits
Fitting and showing – Katie Walker, Omak, senior grand; Wyatt Sherrer, Oroville, senior reserve; Carrington, Brewster, intermediate grand; Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate reserve; Evangeline Johnson, Twisp, junior grand; Kaylee Cole, Twisp, junior reserve; Carrington, Brewster, pre-junior/little people grand; Thomas Evans, Tonasket, pre-junior/little people reserve.
Herdsmanship – Katie Walker, Omak, grand; Evangeline Johnson, Twisp, grand; Lily Schertenleib, Tonasket, grand; Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, grand; Jayden Wadkins, Okanogan, reserve; Sam Kaltenbach, Winthrop, reserve; Ella Reed, Omak, reserve; Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, reserve; Kaylee Cole, Twisp, reserve.
Educational display – Kalianne Cate, Omak, grand; Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, grand; Emersyn Goodrich, Tonasket, grand; Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, grand; Allie Eylar, Okanoan, grand; Thomas Evans, Tonasket, reserve; William Austin, Omak, reserve; Winn Latimer, Riverside, reserve; Wyatt Sherrer, Oroville, reserve; Cambri Goodrich, Tonasket, reserve.
Best-dressed rabbit and owner – Lane Reed, Omak, grand; Katie Walker, Omak, grand; Paige Sullivan, Okanogan, grand; William Austin, Omak, reserve; Winn Latimer, Riverside, reserve; Ella Reed, Omak, reserve; Miranda Moore, Okanogan, reserve.
Rabbit purebred, senior buck – Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, two grands; Carrington, Brewster, reserve.
Rabbit purebred, senior doe – Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, grand; Carrington, Brewster, grand; Maggie Gamble, Brewster, grand.
Rabbit purebred, junior buck – Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, reserve; Montana Booker, Riverside, reserve.
Rabbit purebred, junior doe – Evangeline Johnson, Twisp, grand; Katie Walker, Omak, grand and reserve.
Rabbit purebred medium breeds, senior buck – Frank Eylar, Okanogan, grand; Carrington, Brewster, two reserves.
Rabbit purebred medium breeds, senior doe – Carrington, Brewster, two grands.
Rabbit purebred large breeds, junior buck – Carrington, Brewster, grand.
Meat rabbit, senior buck – Saige Smith, Okanogan, reserve.
Rabbit agility – Katie Walker, Omak, grand; Kaylee Cole, Twisp, reserve.
Pocket pets, pen or trio – Montana Booker, Riverside, grand; Shiloh Gray, Riverside, reserve.
Rabbit purebred small breeds, senior doe – Elaine Witters, Okanogan, open reserve.
Rabbit purebred small breeds, junior buck – Elaine Witters, Okanogan, open grand.
Meat rabbit, senior doe – Kaylee Cole, Twisp, grand.
Meat rabbit, junior buck – Seth Austin, Omak, open grand.
Reptiles
Fitting and showing – Montana Booker, Riverside, junior, reserve; Brantley Booker, Riverside, pre-junior/little people grand championship.
Herdsmanship – Montana Booker, Riverside, grand.
Reptiles – Brantley Booker, Riverside, grand; Skyler Booker, Riverside, reserve.
Sheep
Fitting and showing – Jacie Deebach, Tonasket, senior grand; Arlee Nicholson, Tonasket, senior reserve; Riley Corum, Riverside, intermediate grand; Maia Deebach, Tonasket, intermediate reserve; Owen Theis, Okanogan, junior grand; James McMillan, Twisp, junior reserve.
Herdsmanship – Allison Barton, Okanogan, grand; Terika Brasher, Oroville, grand; Harper Latimer, Riverside, grand; Emersyn Goodrich, Tonasket, grand; James McMillan, Twisp, reserve; Kara McMillan, Twisp, reserve; Skyler Noel, Oroville, reserve.
Educational display – Teak Plank, Loomis, grand; Everett Peterson, Tonasket, grand; Mason Fletcher, Omak, grand; Tace Chub Plank, Loomis, reserve; Harper Latimer, Riverside, reserve; Trevor Caswell, Okanogan, reserve.
Hampshire, ewe lamb – Kara McMillan, Twisp, grand; Kyra Koepke, Oroville, reserve.
Suffolk, ewe lamb under one year – Cintia Morales, Oroville, grand; Hannah Heindselman, Okanogan, reserve.
Suffolk, ewe two years and older – Dixie Williams, Tonasket, grand.
Crossbred, ram lamb under one year – Maia Deebach, Tonasket, grand.
Crossbred sheep, ewe lamb under one year – Maia Deebach, Tonasket, grand; Jacie Deebach, Tonasket, reserve.
Crossbred, pair ewe lambs – Kara McMillan, Twisp, grand.
Crossbred, ewe two years and older – Spencer Smyth, Omak, grand.
Crossbred, produce of ewe – Spencer Smyth, Omak, grand; Carrington, Brewster, reserve.
Crossbred, best pair – Tommy Deebach, Tonasket, grand; Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, reserve.
Market lamb – Maia Deebach, Tonasket, FFA grand; Tommy Deebach, Tonasket, FFA reserve.
Wool, long – Ava Burrington, Twisp, grand.
Swine
Fitting and showing – Wyatt Youngblood, Tonasket, senior grand; Jade Barroca, Tonasket, senior reserve; Brennen Smith, Omak, intermediate grand; Joel Wilson, Tonasket, intermediate reserve; Amanda Angell, Tonasket, junior grand; Reese Stennes, Pateros, pre-junior/little people grand; Charles Oborne, Pateros, pre-junior/little people reserve; Wyatt Martin, Tonasket, novice grand; Mercedez Weeks, Okanogan, novice reserve.
Educational display – Karlee Kartcher, Tonasket, grand; Heidi Wilson, Riverside, two reserves.
Market swine – Jacey Boesel, Malott, junior open grand; Sam Patterson, Winthrop, 4-H reserve.
Breeding stock, gilt six months to one year – Kimber Reynolds, Brewster, grand; Halle Corum, Riverside, reserve.
Feeder swine, male over or under market weight – Stevie Simmons, Methow, grand; Charles Oborne, Pateros, reserve.
-Results provided by the Okanogan County Fair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.