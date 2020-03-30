OLYMPIA – Okanogan County is getting more than $100,000 to assist people and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The $101,585 block grant is part of $1.8 million in additional state community development block grants to rural counties.
Money was awarded through the economic opportunity grant program and can be used at the discretion of county authorities to meet a variety of emerging local needs, such as providing food and rental assistance, small business support and health services.
Counties provide for such urgent needs through partnerships with local service providers.
Funding to the following counties is estimated, pending approval of state and local distribution plans.
Stevens County was awarded $108,325 for use in Stevens, Ferry, Lincoln and Pend Oreille counties.
The state community development block grant program receives an annual funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist rural communities to meet local priority needs
