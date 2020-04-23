OKANOGAN - Okanogan County has recorded its first COVID-19 death.
The woman, 44, died April 18. Tests confirming the presence of coronavirus came back April 23, said Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez.
He said the woman, who lived in the central county area, had no underlying, pre-conditions. She had been ill, but not tested before her death.
Rodriguez said he sent one sample to the public health laboratory in Shoreline and had another test at a lab in the county.
