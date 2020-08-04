OKANOGAN - Okanogan County has issued a COVID-19 alert for people who attended a two-day camping event July 24-25 on private property north of Methow.
Those at the event may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are asked to contact Okanogan County Public Health at 509-422-7140.
The health district is trying to notify attendees about potential exposure, but because more than 100 people attended, health officials may not have been able to contact everyone, said the announcement.
“If you know someone who attended this event, please share this information with them and ask them to contact Public Health,” the announcement said. “Since group gatherings increase the risk for COVID-19 transmission, we ask that you refrain from engaging in group gatherings until there is reduced COVID-19 activity in Okanogan County.”
According to the health district, as of Aug. 4 there are 782 total positive cases in the county, with 297 of them reported in the last 14 days. Nine new cases were reported on Aug. 3.
The two-week incident rate is 695.1 per 100,000 population in the past 14-day period.
The county has had eight COVID-19 deaths.
