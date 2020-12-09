OKANOGAN – Eleven inmates and four staff members at Okanogan County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said the outbreak apparently began after an inmate was booked late last month, before developing symptoms.
“Inmate tests were conducted on Dec. 3 in partnership with Okanogan County Public Health and Lifeline Ambulance, after an inmate developed COVID symptoms,” Hawley said. “Within that same time frame a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.”
Hawley said the affected inmate was immediately isolated and quarantine protocols were initiated.
“Jail staff identified a total of 23 inmates from two separate living areas, who may have had contact with the affected individual or the staff member,” he said. “Identified inmates were tested in an effort to isolate exposure to the fewest number of inmates and staff.
“Of the 23 tested, only one inmate who was symptom free when booked, has exhibited symptoms,” he said. “The inmate developed symptoms within days of being booked.”
Since the late November exposure, there have been four jail staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Hawley. With coordination from Okanogan County Public Health, all were quarantined and tested immediately with remaining staff being screened for contact or exposure.
“Several additional staff members were identified as at risk for exposure and were also quarantined and tested,” Hawley said. “Two of the staff have returned to work after the proper time in quarantine. Since the COVID pandemic threat was identified in March 2020, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has restricted the booking criteria for new arrests into the jail in an attempt to limit the risk of COVID outbreak inside.”
Hawley said over the next few days, jail staff will be working with Okanogan County Public Health and Lifeline Ambulance personnel to facilitate the testing of all remaining inmates in the jail.
“We expect to have those results jail within the week,” he said. “Lastly, jail staff are working with Public Health in conducting contact tracing for those individuals recently released from the jail who may have been in contact with inmates who were positive for COVID-19. These individuals are encouraged to contact Okanogan County Public Health for further information.”
In neighboring Ferry County, the Northeast Tri-County Health District reported confirmation of the first COVID-19 case within the Ferry County Jail on Sept. 23. Facility-wide testing of approximately 18 inmates and 9 employees were completed Sept. 25. Results were received and all individuals tested were negative for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.