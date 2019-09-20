OKANOGAN - Okanogan County commissioners lifted the summer burn ban as of Sept. 18.
Commissioners took action Sept. 17 on recommendation from fire district chiefs.
Some cities, including Omak and Okanogan, still have burn bans in place.
Okanogan County Emergency Management recommends people check with their city, state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service to see if a particular area has a ban in place, and the state Department of Ecology for air quality burn bans.
On Sept. 18, the DNR lowered burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands in many areas of eastern Washington. Campfires may be allowed in designated campgrounds.
Additional information is available at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife also has lifted fire restrictions on most department-managed lands in eastern Washington.
Lands Division Manager Cynthia Wilkerson urged people to be cautious when participating in any activity that could spark a fire, including hunting.
It’s a good idea to contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, 509-422-7232, before conducting a controlled burn, the emergency management department said.
